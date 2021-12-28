ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Neutralize Higher Health Insurance Premiums In 2022

By Bryan Hayes
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 1 day ago

It’s no secret – health insurance premiums have only gone one way over time. Over the last decade, family premiums for employer-sponsored coverage have jumped 47% according to the 2021 Kaiser Family Foundation Employer Health Benefits Survey. Roughly 155 million people in the U.S. rely on employer-sponsored coverage.

The rate of growth in premiums has outpaced both inflation (19%) as well as wages (31%) over the same time frame. Receiving family health insurance from work now costs employers and employees an average of $22,221 a year according to the Kaiser report. Workers contributed an average of about $6,000 this year with employers covering the rest.

The outlook becomes much worse when we factor in non-employer health insurance premiums. Since the Affordable Care Act (keyword “affordable”) was signed into law back in 2010, the average family health insurance premium in the U.S. has more than tripled. While most of the non-employer premiums are now subsidized by taxpayers, the rate of increase is quite alarming.

As an investor, sometimes it pays to think of yourself as a handyman or contractor. You have a set of tools to accomplish different jobs, and you must adapt to the needs of each specific project. In our current investing environment, health insurance premiums have skyrocketed – and we must decipher which tools to utilize to best counteract these higher costs.

The biggest beneficiaries of rising premiums have undoubtedly been health insurers. These insurers’ stocks are the tools we can use to accomplish our investing goal of neutralizing increasing healthcare costs.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF IHF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of domestic equities in the healthcare providers sector. IHF has climbed nearly 25% this year and is currently hitting all-time highs. New highs are a sign of strength and investors would be wise to take note of three companies within this ETF that are also making new highs. These firms are three of the top ten holdings within IHF and account for roughly 35% of the total IHF holdings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSKrF_0dXkbmJa00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF offers investors exposure to companies that provide health insurance, diagnostics, and specialized treatment. Below we will delve into three top health insurers that are outperforming the market.

Anthem, Inc. ( ANTM )

Anthem operates as a domestic health benefits company, offering an array of network-based managed care benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, as well as Medicaid and Medicare markets. ANTM also offers pharmacy, dental, vision, life and disability insurance benefits. Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, Anthem serves over 44 million medical members through its affiliated health plans.

Anthem has substantially improved its top-line in recent years, witnessing a CAGR of 9% from 2015-2020 on the heels of higher membership numbers and premium rate increases. The company has boosted revenues 15% year-over-year through the first nine months of 2021 to $35.8 billion. Given ANTM’s strong Medicaid and Medicare businesses, we expect the revenue growth trend to continue into 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dOn8T_0dXkbmJa00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Anthem’s strong cash position has driven consistent dividend payouts and stock repurchases. In Q3 of this year, ANTM repurchased shares worth $480 million. In total, the company expects to repurchase shares worth $1.6 billion in 2021, which should further support its stock price.

ANTM accounts for over 9% of the total IHF ETF holdings mentioned earlier. The company has delivered an average earnings surprise of +4.71% over the previous four quarters. ANTM most recently reported EPS in October of $6.79, a 6.93% positive surprise over consensus. The firms’ shares have outperformed the market this year with a 46% return.

Anthem, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y43Qd_0dXkbmJa00

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 EPS stands at $25.96, which represents a 15.48% increase relative to 2020. ANTM is scheduled to report earnings on January 26 th .

UnitedHealth Group, Inc. ( UNH )

UnitedHealth Group operates as a diversified healthcare company in the United States. The company provides a wide range of healthcare products and services including health maintenance organizations (HMOs), preferred provider organizations (PPOs), as well as managed fee-for-service programs. Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, MN, UNH offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, military service members, retirees, as well as Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

UNH boasts the largest and most diverse membership base within the managed-care market which gives the company a significant competitive advantage. The company has acquired a number of competing healthcare providers over the years and also built its prescription drug business through OptumRx via the acquisition of Catamaran in 2015.

UNH revenues have grown consistently as the firm has witnessed a CAGR of 5.1% in the five-year period ending in 2020. Through the first nine months of 2021, the company’s strong market position helped to increase revenues by 11.6%. We expect this trend to continue in the years ahead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13DBDk_0dXkbmJa00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UNH accounts for nearly 23% of the aforementioned IHF ETF holdings and has delivered an earnings beat in each quarter for the past eight years running. The company has posted a trailing four-quarter average surprise of +8.66%, supporting the stock’s 45.1% ascent this year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0VGZ_0dXkbmJa00

What the Zacks Model Unveils

The Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) seeks to identify companies that have recently seen positive earnings estimate revision activity. This proprietary model has proven to be very useful for locating positive earnings surprises in advance. In fact, when combining a Zacks Rank #3 or better and a positive Earnings ESP, stocks produced a positive surprise 70% of the time according to our 10-year backtest.

UnitedHealth Group is a Zacks #3 (Hold) stock and has an Earnings ESP of +0.33%. The positive earnings surprise trend is set to continue. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 EPS is currently $18.85, translating to growth of 11.67% compared to last year. UNH is slated to report on January 19 th .

Molina Healthcare, Inc. ( MOH )

Molina Healthcare provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals through the Medicare and Medicaid programs and via state insurance marketplaces. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Long Beach, CA, MOH is a multi-state health care organization with approximately 4 million members.

Through the first nine months of 2021, Molina Healthcare has managed to increase revenues by 43.5% relative to last year. Total 2021 revenues are expected to be $27.5 billion on the heels of increased membership and higher premiums.

MOH has averaged a 4% positive earnings surprise over the past four quarters. The company most recently reported EPS in October of $2.83, a 2.54% surprise over estimates. MOH stock has followed suit, climbing 51.28% on the year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gAwe_0dXkbmJa00

The current Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings sits at $13.37, a 25.3% increase relative to 2020. Looking out at next year, analysts are anticipating healthy EPS growth of 27.28% to $17.02. MOH is expected to report earnings on February 9 th , 2022.

As health insurance premiums continue to rise, these three health insurers are poised to continue their outperformance.


5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH): Free Stock Analysis Report

Anthem, Inc. (ANTM): Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 1

Related
KevinMD.com

High deductible health insurance is bankrupting Americans

Two decades ago, high deductible health plans barely existed. Today, more than half of the U.S. workforce is on one, which are plans with deductibles greater than $1300 per individual or $2,600 for a family. It’s a growing, undiscussed problem for public health. Most doctors have had patients refuse treatment...
HEALTH
thebalance.com

How the Self-Employed Health Insurance Deduction Works

One of the main perks of being traditionally employed is receiving benefits like employer-sponsored health insurance. Leaving a 9-to-5 to strike out on your own means ditching those benefits and having to purchase your own health coverage. However, health care plans have become much more affordable for the self-employed. Learn...
INCOME TAX
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvanians who buy health insurance using Pennie could pay more expensive premiums in 2022

The American Rescue Plan reduced the cost of health insurance purchased through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces for many people in 2021. While many of the benefits provided through the pandemic relief law remain in place for 2022, some Pennsylvania residents shopping for health plans on the state's exchange, Pennie, can expect their monthly premiums to increase due to several changes.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
liveinsurancenews.com

Employer-sponsored health insurance costs jumped this year

The average cost of the coverage per worker rose by the largest amount in 2021 that it has since 2010. The average cost of employer-sponsored health insurance per worker saw its highest annual increase this year that it has since 2010. This occurred as the benefit costs rose faster than...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Plans
Retirement Daily

Year-end Tax Matters and Health Insurance

At the end of the year, you’ve probably been thinking a little bit about your taxes, but have you thought about how your taxes affect your health insurance? If not, you need to. Both the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Medicare have different premiums based on a person’s taxable...
INCOME TAX
MySanAntonio

Is Health Insurance the Next Real Estate in Terms of Investment?

Appreciating assets, renewal income and capital gains tax rates are all hot topics in the investment and entrepreneur space, but most people's explorations of where to invest to capitalize on them are tired. One wildly undersung option is in the health insurance and associated Medicare sectors, which are on fire because of a maturing Affordable Care Act market and the surge of people aging into Medicare (frequently referred to as the “silver tsunami”.) Why are most investors letting a few people with flimsy business strategies steal this thunder, seemingly overnight? Well, it’s simple really: Insurance is not viewed as an attractive medium.
HEALTH
sweetwaternow.com

2022 Open Enrollment for Health Insurance

Understanding the best health insurance plan for you can feel complicated, but it doesn’t have to. From now until January 15, 2022, you can work with a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming insurance agent to make sure you get the coverage you need for. 2022. If shopping for...
HEALTH
ksl.com

3 common health insurance misconceptions

This story is sponsored by SelectHealth. This year's open enrollment for individual and family plans started Nov. 1 and ends Jan. 15, 2022. Understanding the basics of health insurance and how your plan works can help you utilize your plan to the fullest and make more informed decisions when it comes to your health and the care being provided. Don't be confused by these three common health insurance misconceptions.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
kernvalleysun.com

Health insurance cautions for the new year

With the new year upon us, may I be the first to wish all my readers a healthy and Happy New Year. There are several cautions the reader needs to be reminded of and aware of starting Jan. 1. Minimum wage is going up for many employees effective Jan. 1....
HEALTH
UPI News

Affordable Care Act enrollment hits record number

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A record number of Americans have signed up for health coverage under the Affordable Care Act so far this year, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday. With a month to go in the current open registration period, CMS numbers show a...
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS
Reason.com

Recent COVID-19 Trends Suggest That Initial Fears of Omicron Were Overwrought

Newly identified COVID-19 cases in the United States have "soared to near record levels," The New York Times reports, adding that the omicron variant "has moved with extraordinary swiftness across the country, from New York to Hawaii, both of which reported more coronavirus cases in the past week than in any other seven-day period of the pandemic." The Times notes that "Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Puerto Rico have also reported record caseloads."
PUBLIC HEALTH
realtybiznews.com

Home insurance premiums rising faster than inflation

If your home insurance policy is up for renewal, prepare to be shocked. That’s because rates are rising rapidly in many parts of the country due to what insurers say is increased risk from climate change. While homeowners’ insurance premiums are up by 4% on average, they have in...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy