Georgia shatters COVID-19 case record amid rapid surge

By The Associated Press, Jeff Amy and Sudhin Thanawala
 18 hours ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has broken the state’s record for the number of test-confirmed COVID-19 cases.

An extremely rapid rise in cases pushed totals on Tuesday beyond peaks previously set in January. The state recorded nearly 14,000 positive tests in its report released Tuesday, a combination of molecular PCR tests and rapid antigen tests.

Atlanta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID concerns

The seven-day average of positive tests in Georgia rose to nearly 10,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals climbed to nearly 2,200 statewide on Tuesday.

Rising cases led the city of Atlanta to cancel its New Year’s Eve Peach Drop. Meanwhile, Emory University says it will begin spring semester classes online.

Minnie Jackson
2h ago

children children be have no fighting put it in God's hands, he's going to bring the truth out ,then the world will know what they are doing

nunyadamnedbizznez2
3h ago

So what tests are they using? They are still using the faulty and recalled PCR test right up until the end of year before they have to stop using it. These reports cannot be believed as they are not credible. That is why they are shutting down the testing. They have nothing to test with in acouple more days.

EVENT 201 look it up
4h ago

They already put out omicron is not a covid strain..it really is the common cold...scare tactics last ditch effort to push the poison jab 😉...

