Blood Donors Receive Movie Tickets & Blankets!

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - There is a dire need for blood and the Red Cross is asking donors to step up and help. Tom Hinman, the market manager for the American Red Cross Northern New England says, “the blood shortage is as low as I’ve seen it in the 8 years that I’ve worked for the Red Cross.”
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Vitalant has partnered with Penn and Teller once again, to offer blood donors the chance to see the funny duo for free this holiday season. Starting December 20, those who donate blood through the nonprofit will receive two tickets to the Penn & Teller show at the Rio Hotel and Casino.
By Holly Ragan, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. The next few weeks are very critical to the blood bank, as blood donations tend to decrease around the holidays. Not only is blood needed for patients who receive blood regularly, but to also prepare for the trauma cases that will present to the ER in the next couple of weeks.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife says blood donations are hitting their usual slowdown during the holiday season and need more donors to meet the demand of local hospitals. “People spend time with their families but the need for blood donation and blood on the shelves at hospitals never ceases,” said Alex Burkamper, Community Development Advocate with ImpactLife.
As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, according to a Red Cross news release. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
The blood supply in the United States has reached one of its lowest levels in recent years. Blood centers across the country are reporting less than a one-day’s supply of blood — a dangerously low level. If the nation’s blood supply does not stabilize soon, lifesaving blood may not be available for some patients when it is needed.
The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels, and it continues to decline. According to a press release, if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. It’s almost unimaginable. In thanks, all...
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is offering 5 days of Christmas surprises for blood donors. Anyone who donates between Dec. 19 and Dec. 22 will be entered to win a $500 Visa gift card. Donors also get a Christmas ornament, t-shirt, and a VUDU movie pass for a free at-home...
MEDIC continues to celebrate the holiday season and our donors as well as supporting East TN Children’s Hospital amid a nationwide shortage in blood supplies. To entice donors to take a break from the holiday hustle and bustle to make a potentially life-saving blood donation, from December 20th through the 24th, donors will receive a special edition long-sleeve t-shirt, Ober Gatlinburg pass, Salsarita’s coupon, and a Texas Roadhouse coupon. Of course, their “Skip the Gift” promotion supporting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital continues through Christmas Eve, during which if you skip the free t-shirt or fleece blanket, MEDIC will donate $5 to ETCH.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the third time in 2021, the Nebraska Community Blood Bank has issued a blood emergency, meaning there is only a 1-2 day supply of most blood types, with the universal donor, O- at less than a one day supply. The ideal amount of blood supply is 5-7 days.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Right now, there’s significant concern about America’s ongoing historically low blood supply. The nation’s blood supply has dipped so low, hospitals may be forced to hold off on essential blood transfusions and other procedures. Now with the deadly tornadoes in the...
JONESBORO — According to officials with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, the nation's blood supply in the dangerously low. Recent tragedies and increased demands, COVID-19 is continuing to impact donor turnout by adding additional strain to the national supply. Locally, there is a severe blood shortage, and blood donors are asked to donate soon.
INDIANAPOLIS — This holiday season, the American Red Cross is putting out the call for blood and platelet donors. Historically low blood supply levels not seen in more than a decade persist for the American Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The drop in...
DULUTH, Minn. – The American Red Cross blood supply is at historically low levels and it continues to decline. Officials with the American Red Cross say if more donors don’t come out to give, hospitals may be forced to delay care to patients relying on blood transfusion. The...
WACO, Texas — Blood banks have entered their slowest time of the year for donations. Many donors are college or high school students and when school is on break, there's not too many people left to donate. "Bryan-College Station has about 100,000 people but Texas A&M has about 90,000...
