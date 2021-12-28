Blood Donors Receive Movie Tickets & Blankets!

As the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible, according to a Red Cross news release. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO