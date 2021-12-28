ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm 5 Alert beginning 1 p.m. Wednesday; strong wind, tornadoes possible

By Catlin Bogard
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 18 hours ago
The Storm 5 Weather team has called for a Storm 5 Alert, running from Wednesday at 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It has been a mild couple of days for us, but that may help fuel strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon. That's when a Storm 5 Alert goes into effect for us.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Middle Tennessee under either a slight risk (a 2 out of a possible 5) for severe weather, or for areas largely south of I-40 an enhanced risk (3 out of 5). The major threats include damaging winds, possible spin-up tornadoes, and localized flooding.

Storm 5 Weather

It's not a slam dunk for severe weather, but we'll need to watch it carefully. Parts of Middle Tennessee could see between 1-3 inches of rain.

This isn't our only chance of severe weather this week; more severe storms are possible on Saturday before colder and more seasonal weather moves in next week.

