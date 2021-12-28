Delays cited in class-action lawsuit filed against South Dakota Human Services Center

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against the South Dakota Human Services Center and its administrator on behalf of jailed inmates in the state who are awaiting mental health services.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court last week, is the latest action against the beleaguered Human Services Center. Three people are named as class plaintiffs: Juan Alvarez, Aubrey Archambeau and Joseph Baker.

Jeremy Johnson, the center’s administrator, is named as a defendant.

According to the complaint, all three plaintiffs have been ordered to go to the HSC to be restored to competency. Alvarez was committed to HSC on Aug. 26, Baker on Sept. 8 and Archambeau on Oct. 12. But they have not been sent to HSC to receive services that would restore them to competency and instead have been in jail.

The complaint seeks class-action status for others in a similar position.

“Mentally people who become class members in the future will be subject to similar orders, will be held in county jails and not be transported for longer than allowed by the Fourteenth Amendment, and will suffer similar injury,” the complaint says.

The South Dakota Department of Social Services did not respond to a request for comment. The state has not replied to the complaint.

HSC, the state’s public mental health hospital, has been suffering from chronic staffing shortages, which limits the number of patients it can take.

South Dakota lawmakers have taken note of the precarious state of mental health services in the state. A 2021 interim committee was formed to review mental health services and consider changes to the existing system. Legislation will likely be introduced in the next session on the issue.