Phillips Crab House, the longtime seafood restaurant in Ocean City, announced it permanently closed on Monday after deciding to sell the property, via a Facebook post. "The Phillips family has made the difficult decision to sell our Phillips Crab House property in Ocean City, Maryland, and the location has now permanently closed," the post read. "Over our 66 seasons in business, we’ve served millions of families, vacationers and OC locals, and our family feels so fortunate to have earned the loyalty of our guests, who came back year after year to build their vacation memories with us."

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 9 DAYS AGO