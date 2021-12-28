ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

weather.gov
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-29 03:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. An advisory...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 12:59:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bollinger; Butler; Cape Girardeau; Carter; Mississippi; New Madrid; Perry; Ripley; Scott; Stoddard; Wayne GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON There has been an isolated report or two of an instantaneous gust of 40 to 45 mph, its momentum perhaps assisted by a band of showers that has developed along a frontal boundary. But mostly, peak gusts are in the low to mid 30s mph. Broadly, 20 to 30 mph is most commonplace. Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you don`t want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it`s possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed. Limbs might blow down, and it`s not unheard of to have a power outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon. Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Blair, Columbia, Huntingdon, Mifflin, Northern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Blair; Columbia; Huntingdon; Mifflin; Northern Centre; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of an inch or less and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A few hours of light freezing rain or drizzle is likely, with the highest chance for a glaze of ice on the hill tops. A transition to rain is expected after midnight.
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 20:55:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jackson; Madison A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson, northern Madison, south central Moore, southeastern Lincoln and southwestern Franklin Counties through 945 PM CST At 854 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms centered over Hazel Green, or near Meridianville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Northern Huntsville, Moores Mill, Meridianville, Hazel Green, Huntland, New Market, Tims Ford Lake, Harvest, Lincoln and Lexie Crossroads. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Central Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 13:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; De Kalb; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Grundy; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; La Salle; Lake; Lee; Livingston; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Ogle; Southern Cook; Southern Will; Winnebago Poor Visibilities in Fog Overnight Fog will become locally dense across the area as it persists into the overnight hours. Visibilities will occasionally be reduced under a half mile, making for hazardous travel across the area. If traveling across the area overnight, use your low beam headlights and allow for extra space between you and the car in front of you. The fog will improve from west to east after 2 am as a cold front shifts across the area.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 21:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-30 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Southern Oregon coast including Coos Bay, Bandon, and Gold Beach. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
COOS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 02:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
WETM

Update: Winter Weather Advisory no longer in effect

Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory….. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM WEDNESDAY…. WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 23:56:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT The light wintry mix is winding down across the area and should cease very soon. Roads may remain slippery for the remainder of the night.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-29 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Northern Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...A wintry mix of freezing drizzle and light snow. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze, and additional snow accumulations of less than one inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango, Delaware and Madison counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Monroe, Taylor by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 21:45:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Interior; Northern Trinity; Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Interior, Northern Trinity by NWS

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

