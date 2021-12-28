Winter Weather Advisory issued for Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 18:17:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Adams; Clark; Jackson; Juneau; Monroe; Taylor Accumulating Snow Ending...Freezing Drizzle Still Expected .Snow reports have varied from 2 to as much as 5 inches across much of the area today. The back edge of the accumulating snowfall is quickly moving to the east and will continue to end in parts of western and central Wisconsin. Meanwhile there have been reports of light freezing drizzle back to the west. Due to snow covered roads and the freezing drizzle threat, continue to drive with caution if you must travel this evening. Allow extra braking distances and allow extra travel times. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow transitioning to freezing drizzle. Additional snow up to an inch, plus a glaze of ice accumulation. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.

