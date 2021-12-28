ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother star Skye Wheatley shows off her extraordinary Spanish colonial-style mansion after lengthy renovations

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 19 hours ago

She completed the renovations on her Gold Coast mansion earlier this year with her husband Lachlan Waugh.

And on Tuesday, Skye Wheatley took fans inside the extraordinary Spanish colonial-style property she calls home in a video shared to Instagram.

In the clip, the former Big Brother star walks up the driveway at night-time to show off the front of her pad, which features wall lights on the sides of the arches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P7HQx_0dXkaxk800
House tour: On Tuesday, Big Brother star Skye Wheatley took fans inside the extraordinary Spanish colonial-style property she calls home in a video shared to Instagram 

'It's really just too much. Too much. Too much. Bloody beautiful,' the 27-year-old influencer says.

Skye then zooms in on one of the wall lights as she continues to praise the property.

Skye and Lachlan purchased the Gold Coast mansion in 2019 for $975,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e68HV_0dXkaxk800
'It's really just too much': The influencer walks up the driveway at night-time to show off the front of her mansion, which features wall lights on the sides of the arches

She told the Gold Coast Bulletin earlier this year the couple 'fell in love' with the home when they bought it, even though it was so run-down it looked 'haunted'.

She said she thought it was 'fate' they were able to get the home for such a good price after it was initially bought by a Chinese buyer who left it deserted for six years.

'The owner was a Chinese man, and him and his wife wanted to send their children to a nearby school, and they were going to live there but... it never ended up happening.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJN3k_0dXkaxk800
History: Skye and Lachlan purchased the Gold Coast mansion in 2019 for $975,000 and have been renovating it ever since 

Lachlan and Skye began renovating the property, known as La Casa Grande, in 2019 transforming the bedrooms, living areas, kitchen, swimming pool and backyard.

There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms and parking spots for four cars.

Skye rose to fame on Big Brother Australia in 2014 and began dating Lachlan in 2017. They share two sons, Forest and Bear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QYXGY_0dXkaxk800
Family: The couple are doting parents to two sons, Forest and Bear

Comments / 0

#Big Brother#Australia#Colonial#Gold Coast#Spanish
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Had Their First Night Out Together Since She Started Dating Pete Davidson

When tragedy strikes, family members can often find a way to put their differences aside and come together. That was definitely the case for Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who reunited for their late friend and collaborator Virgil Abloh’s final Louis Vuitton runway show last night. Kardashian, who’s been dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for roughly one month, and West were joined by their eldest daughter, North West, and a friend of the former couple snapped a photo of the trio at the gorgeous and touching event, honoring one of fashion’s most visionary designers. Businessman Richie Akiva took to his...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Princess Caroline of Monaco's estranged husband Prince Ernst of Hanover, 67, finds love with Spanish artist, 48, whose diplomat parents were friends with Princess Margaret

Prince Ernst of Hanover, the estranged husband of Princess Caroline of Monaco, has found love with a woman 20 years his junior, it has emerged. Ernst, 67, a distant cousin of the Queen, has been spotted out and about in Madrid with Spanish-born artist Claudia Stilianopoulos, 48, whose parents were friends with Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Wows in Plunging Blue Dress & Crystal Pumps on ‘The Voice’

For Kelly Clarkson‘s lastest appearance on NBC’s “The Voice,” the iconic singer and judge brightened up the room in a colorful blue gown with crystal details, plus pearls draped around her neck and sparkling heels. The host of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” donned a satiny blue tiered gown featuring long sleeves, a plunging neckline with a ruffled collar and a crystal waist belt from Monique Lhuillier. She styled the vibrant gown with a dramatic pearl necklace with an embellished choker design as well as some rings and earrings. For shoes, the 39-year-old hitmaker selected a pair of glittering pointy-toed silver pumps from celeb-loved designer Amina Muaddi. Clarkson has become known for her glamorous looks on the singing competition show and often opts for gowns in bright colors and bold prints. Just a couple of weeks ago, she donned an attention-grabbing hot pink Jenny Packham gown embellished with beading and feathers. Shop Amina Muaddi pumps with sparkling details below. To Buy: Amina Muaddi Gilda Embellished Satin Sandals, $921; mytheresa.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Dory Glass Mules, $1,301; harrods.com To Buy: Amina Muaddi Emili Crystal-Embellished Satin Mules, $1,210; modaoperandi.com Flip through the gallery to see Kelly Clarkson’s style evolution through the years. 
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

Star Hobson's murderer laughs in court as she is handed life sentence

The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
PUBLIC SAFETY
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
CELEBRITIES
