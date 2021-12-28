ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Why Tennessee football's best chance to beat Purdue in Music City Bowl may come early

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhWlJ_0dXkau5x00

NASHVILLE — Rust or rhythm.

It may be the difference between Tennessee (7-5) putting on a show in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl or falling flat against Purdue (8-4) on Thursday (3 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Nissan Stadium.

The Vols have a hotrod of an offense, which goes faster than any in college football. But they must crank an engine that’s been in the garage for a month.

And their defense, which sometimes runs out of gas late in games, must start strong to stay ahead toward the finish.

“We’ve been locked in from the jump,” quarterback Hendon Hooker said Tuesday. “We want to come out and take the lead early. That’s what we push for.”

And that approach has worked. The Vols win when they strike early.

FUTURE FOR VOLS: Music City Bowl a bridge to 2022 with return of Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman, others

'THIS IS TENNESSEE TERRITORY': Can Vols win over recruits and fans in Middle Tennessee?

MUSIC CITY BOWL SWAG: 80 items Tennessee and Purdue players choose from

They outscored opponents 119-10 in the first quarter of their seven victories — the last coming against Vanderbilt on Nov. 27 — but played virtually even in the remaining three quarters of those games.

Notably, the first quarter was the only period in which Purdue was outscored this season.

If trends hold true, UT’s opportunity to take control will come shortly after the opening kickoff. That means it has no time for sloppiness or a slow start.

“When you watch bowl games, turnovers and penalties rear their head in those games,” UT coach Josh Heupel said. “Rust is a part of that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=258icE_0dXkau5x00

UT is faster than offenses Purdue has faced

UT’s up-tempo offense averaged 2.94 plays per minute of game clock, the most in FBS. And it has no intentions of slowing down in the postseason.

Purdue touts the No. 19 scoring defense in FBS, allowing 20.5 points per game. But the Boilermakers haven’t faced an offense with the pace of the Vols.

“They’re definitely all about tempo and spreading the field and extremely wide splits and getting the ball on the perimeter,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said. “It is unique. We don’t see much of that in the Big Ten.”

Heupel’s ability to prepare an opening script of plays has been key in UT’s first-quarter outbursts. The Vols led 28-3 against Missouri and 28-0 against South Carolina through one quarter. They even were ahead of Alabama and Georgia at the end of the first quarter before losing.

It helped that the Vols were so good in third-down conversions (46.2%, No. 13 in FBS) and limiting turnovers (12 giveaways, No. 18 fewest). They’ll need to uphold those strengths to get an early lead on Purdue, but precision is often lacking in bowl games after a long break.

Will defense wear down against relentless Purdue pass game?

Starting strong isn’t just a goal for the offense. The UT defense allowed only 44 points in the first quarter this season, compared to 127 in the second, 68 in the third and 91 in the fourth.

“We’ve started strong because we know our offense is fast and going to score,” UT defensive end Ja’Quain Blakely said. “We know we’ve got to come out firing and ready to go.”

But momentum can diminish deep into games, which is why time of possession could be a factor in the Music City Bowl.

Purdue is ranked No. 16 among 130 FBS teams in time of possession at 32:06 per game, which is higher than every UT opponent except Kentucky. The Vols are ranked last at 24:03 per game.

That’s a positive for UT’s quick-scoring offense, but an unfortunate consequence for its tired defense late in games. The Vols said a month of healing with no games has put them in better physical condition to finish.

“If we need to go deeper into the depth chart, we will,” UT defensive back Theo Jackson said. “But I feel like with how our bodies (recovered), we’ll be fine.”

Purdue’s passing game could put stress on UT’s pass rush and secondary, especially since cornerback Alontae Taylor opted out of the bowl to recover from a foot injury and prepare for the Senior Bowl.

“We’re up for the challenge,” UT safety Trevon Flowers said. “As DBs, we like action. We want to play fast and communicate. This is our last game, so we really want them to throw it a lot. We’re looking forward to making plays.”

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Why Tennessee football's best chance to beat Purdue in Music City Bowl may come early

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Nashville, TN
State
South Carolina State
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

438
Followers
527
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy