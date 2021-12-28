ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Two people scale the roof of an immigration holding facility at Brisbane Airport - with police trying to talk the climbers into coming down

By Tita Smith
 19 hours ago

Police have swarmed to Brisbane Airport after two people scaled the roof of an immigration holding facility.

Queensland Police said officers are at the scene trying to talk the climbers into coming down.

The pair are reportedly protesting the treatment of refugees at the Immigration Transit Centre.

It is understood police are currently treating the situation as a trespassing incident.

Two people have scaled the top of an immigration holding facility at Brisbane Airport (pictured)
The pair are reportedly protesting the treatment of refugees at the immigration holding facility

More to come.

