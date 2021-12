A depleted Clippers squad fell to the East’s best team, 124-108, in their second game in the Crypto.com Arena. Marcus Morris Sr., in his return from Covid protocols, scored eight points in the first five minutes of the game to put the Clippers up early. Morris was crucial to keeping the Clippers in contention throughout the game, as he finished with 24 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The production of the supporting cast and determination to compete, even while severely shorthanded, provided the first silver lining of the night.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO