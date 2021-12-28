The Brooklyn Nets’ Roster Turnover Was Perfectly Summarized by an Ill-Timed Gaffe From the Clippers’ Announcer

With only one week left in 2021, most – if not all – major players in the sneaker space have diverted all of their attention to the new year. Ahead of 2022, both NIKE, Inc. and adidas already directly or indirectly confirmed handfuls of Air Jordan release dates and Yeezy drops, with the latter including several Yeezy 350 v2 styles. Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan’s signature sneaker line has continued to prep heritage-inspired and modern takes on the Air Jordan 1, though milestone anniversaries suggest models like the Air Jordan 7 will have a highly-visible 2022. Away from any Jumpman or trefoil logo, New Balance and A BATHING APE teased a number of collaborations likely to arrive in the first-half of the upcoming year. And while the full scope of each brand’s next 372 days has yet to pan out, promising propositions – including a New Balance 990v3 “Daytona” by Ronnie Fieg for Kith‘s 10th anniversary – have already hinted that 2022 will be one for the books.

