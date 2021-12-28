Milwaukee mayoral race underway; U.S. Senate race; Michael Gableman news

Milwaukee mayoral race underway

It'a amazing how a once-in-a-generation opening can change the political dynamic in a city, especially Milwaukee where mayors tend to stick around for years if not decades.

Turns out just nine men have held Milwaukee's top office in the last 100 years.

With Tom Barrett now the U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg and Cavalier Johnson becoming Milwaukee's acting mayor, the race is truly on to win the right to finish out Barrett's term.

The field of contenders isn't just crowded, it's absolutely jammed.

There could be as many as nine runners vying in the Feb. 15 primary with the top two finishers contesting the April 5 election.

State Sen. Lena Taylor, who lost to Barrett in 2020 and just last week suspended her run for lieutenant governor, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Christmas Day that she was joining the race.

State Sen. Chris Larson, who lost two races for Milwaukee County Executive and has already exited the 2022 race for U.S. Senate, tweeted that he's considering a bid.

Larson then followed up by telling reporter Alison Dirr: "I thought that there would be some boldness from other candidates as far as tackling true, meaningful police reform, affordable housing and just allowing Milwaukee to stretch its legs and be bold. And frankly, I'm not seeing that. I'm seeing a lot of everybody trying to grab the mantle of the status quo."

Already off and running are Johnson, who has two titles as acting mayor and Common Council President; Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas; Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan.

Others who have filed are Michael Sampson, Nick McVey and Sheila Conley-Patterson.

And then there's former Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele, a multi-millionaire who is not running but is expected to endorse Johnson.

The bigger question: Will Abele's group Leadership MKE spend hundreds of thousands of dollars in the race?

U.S. Senate race

While Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson continues to weigh a decision on running for a third term next year, the top Democratic contenders are shoring up support, raising cash and getting ready for the long run to the midterms.

But Democrats face a sobering reality that they may be running into national headwinds with inflation spiking and President Joe Biden's economic agenda stalled in Congress.

But optimism reigns among the Democratic four: Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Alex Lasry, on leave from his executive job with the Milwaukee Bucks; and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

We talked to all four to see how they're faring and how they're positioning themselves for next year.

Michael Gableman news

Patrick Marley and Katelyn Ferral have the latest on the GOP election probe being led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman.

Gableman called on a GOP state senator to resign even as he signaled he might need more taxpayer funding for the review of the 2020 election.

During an address to the Chippewa County Republican Party, Gableman chided state Sen. Kathleen Bernier of Lake Hallie who earlier in the month referred to Gableman’s work as a charade and said he should wrap up his review quickly.

He also said he may ask for more money beyond the $676,000 budget Assembly Republicans gave him last summer.

David D. Haynes, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Idea Labs editor, tweeted some sound advice to Wisconsinites. Go to the link and you can find a thoughtful column, as well: "Our politics needs people like you. Please consider getting involved in 2022, whatever that looks like."

