After Summit League removes forfeits from COVID-19 policy change, USD, SDSU games at North Dakota are canceled

UPDATED: 4:42 p.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Teams unable to play in a scheduled game because of COVID-19 cases will not have to take forfeits, the Summit League announced on Tuesday.

In a news release hours after the policy change, South Dakota State announced its men’s basketball game at North Dakota, scheduled for Saturday in Grand Forks, N.D., has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

In addition, the South Dakota men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday at North Dakota is also canceled for COVID-19 protocols.

The policy change allows schools to request the league declare games as no contests if a team doesn’t have eight or more players and one or more coaches available due to COVID-19 protocols. The Summit League’s Joint Council unanimously voted to change the policy for the rest of the 2021-22 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

For seeding in the Summit League standings and post-season tournament, winning percentage will be used as the first criteria to determine seeds if teams have played a different number of league games due to no contests.

The Summit League said any COVID-19 policy changes for spring sports would be discussed at a later time.

The Summit League basketball championships are set for March 5-8 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

