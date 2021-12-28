How Conn. cities, towns plan to distribute at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, N95 masks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Officials in cities and towns across Connecticut started announcing plans for distributing free at-home rapid COVID-19 test kits and N95 masks.

Local officials can start distributing the 500,000 iHealth kits , which contain two tests each, Thursday, Dec. 30, and continue through the first week of January.

An additional two million tests will be distributed to K-12 schools across the state starting in January and continuing throughout the school year, as supplies last. The state will also distribute six million N95 masks to the general public and schools.

Here is a list of how towns and cities in Connecticut plan to distribute the tests. News 8 will update this list as distribution plans are made available.

Note: The list is in alphabetical order.

Ansonia

Cit officials said they received approximately 2,200 test kits, about 800 less than they were initially told.

Distribution will take place Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Nolan Field, located at 111 Wakelee Avenue.

Each household will get two kits.

Proof of Ansonia residency (your driver’s license, photo ID, or a piece of mail addressed to you) is required.

Beacon Falls

The town received approximately 810 test kits. The date, time, and location of distribution are still being finalized.

Up to two kits per household will be given out.

Proof of residency will be required.

Branford

The town received 3,600 test kits.

Distribution will take place on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon, or while supply lasts at Branford High School on East Maint Street and Walsh Intermediate School on Damascus Road.

No more than two kits per vehicle will be given.

Kits are limited to Branford residents 18+. Proof of residency is required.

Bristol

Bristol will be distributing test kits on Thursday, December 30 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday, December 31 from noon until 3 p.m. at Firehouse #4 located at 17 Vincent P. Kelly Road.

Cheshire

Residents can receive kits at Chesire High School on Thursday, Dec. 30 from noon to 4 p.m., or while supplies last.

No more than four kits per household will be distributed.

Proof of residency is required.

Colchester

The town received 1,980 test kits and an undisclosed amount of N95 masks.

Kits and masks will be distributed in front of the Bacon Academy auditorium on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Proof of residency is required.

Derby

Residents can receive kits between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, in the parking lot at Derby High School.

A maximum of four kits per family will be distributed.

Residents must provide identification to receive a kit.

East Hartford

More than 5,000 test kits will be given on Thursday, Dec. 30 from noon to 5 p.m. at East Hartford High School and the Connecticut IB Academy.

A maximum of two test kits will be given per vehicle.

Proof of residency is required. Acceptable proofs of ID include a state-issued ID or other documentation of address in East Hartford.

Use the Forbes Street entrance, and exit through Leonard Drive.

East Haven

At-home tests will be distributed on Friday, December 31 starting at 10 a.m. until noon at the East Haven High School located at 35 Wheelbarrow Lane.

Fairfield

The town received 7,710 kits to distribute to residents. Town officials said the kits are intended for those that are symptomatic or who have a known exposure to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Distribution will take place Thursday, Dec. 30 from noon to 5 p.m., or while supplies last, at Roger Ludlowe Middle School, with all traffic entering at 440 Mill Plain Rd.

Two kits per household will be given out.

Proof of residency is required via your valid 2021 Fairfield beach or dump sticker, or a driver’s license.

Franklin

Test kits will be distributed on Thursday, Dec. 30 from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the lower parking lot of the Town Hall.

A limit of two kits per family.

Proof of residency is required.

Groton

Groton will distribute kits from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30 at the Fitch High School parking lot at 101 Groton Long Point Road. Cars will not be allowed to line up at the distribution site prior to 1:30 p.m.

There will be a limit of two test kits per household. Residents must show proof of residency.

Hebron

The town received 1,170 test kits, which will be given out at the RHAM school complex on Friday, Dec. 31, from 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., or while supplies last.

Test kits will be limited to one per household. Proof of residency is required.

Enter the RHAM complex via Route 85/RHAM Road, then follow the bus lane along the left/north side of the middle school.

N95 masks will not be distributed at this time.

Killingly

Test kits will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Town Hall School Street parking lot.

A maximum of two kits per vehicle or per household. Proof of Killingly residency required.

Enter lot coming north from the courthouse.

Lisbon

The town received approximately 1,000 test kits.

Kits will be given to town residents on Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lisbon Senior Center.

A limit of three kits per household. Proof of town residency will be required.

Madison

The town plans to distribute tests to residents on Thursday, Dec. 30. Tests will be distributed through a drive-through pick-up line at Brown Intermediate School, located at 980 Durham Road.

The distribution will start around 12:30 p.m. and continue until supplies run out, which could be up to 3 p.m. or later depending on demand. No cars will be allowed to line up at the site prior to 12 p.m.

Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to one test per car. Proof of Madison residency is required to receive a test kit.

Meriden

The city will give out 2,000 testing kits to Meriden residents on Thursday, Dec. 30 starting at noon on Mill Street near the Meriden Green.

Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each car will receive two kits (each kit contains two tests).

Ten thousand N95 masks will also be given out with the kits.

An additional 5,000 kits will be distributed to residents during the week of Jan. 3.

Milford

Milford will distribute at-home COVID-19 tests on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Milford Fire Department/Emergency Management Facility located at 55 Seemans Lane.

Monroe

The town received about 2,400 kits.

One kit per vehicle will be given out on Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last, at Jockey Hollow Middle School on Fan Hill Road.

Proof of residency is required.

Montville

The town will distribute test kits at Tyl Middle School on Chesterfield Road on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Proof of residency is required.

New Haven

The City of New Haven will receive 30,000 test kits, and each test kit has two tests inside.

City officials plan on distributing the kits in two ways:

Two mass distribution sites for New Haven residents. One site will take place on Friday, Dec. 31, and the other will take place on Saturday, Jan. 1. Health Director Maritza Bond said information regarding locations and times will be released Wednesday.

Nonprofits and community partners that work with vulnerable populations will get some of the tests.

New London

The city received 3,510 test kits to distribute to residents on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., or while supplies last, in the parking lot of C.B. Jennings School, located at 50 Mercer St.

Each resident will be given two kits.

Proof of residency is required, such as a government-issued identification or a piece of mail addressed to the resident.

Newington

The town will distribute test kits on Friday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Newington High School, located at 605 Willard Ave.

A maximum of two kits will be allotted to each vehicle. Proof of Newington residency is required.

Enter from Veterans Drive. One-way traffic only.

N95 masks will not be available for distribution until a later date.

Norwalk

The town will distribute test kits on Friday, December 31 at Calf Pasture Beach starting at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The drive-thru event is first come, first serve and will end earlier than 3 p.m. if supplies run out.

Proof of residency is required and there will be a limit of two test kits per vehicle.

Norwich

Residents can pick up test kits on Thursday, Dec. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. in front of the Kelly Middle School on Mahan Drive.

A maximum of three kits per household will be given out.

Portland

The town received approximately 1,260 kits.

Kits will be distributed on Friday, Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon, or while supplies last, at Portland High School on High Street.

A maximum of two kits per household will be given out. Proof of residency is required.

Rocky Hill

Town officials expect to receive 2,610 test kits for town residents who believe they have been exposed, have been experiencing symptoms, or residents who traveled over the holidays and have been experiencing symptoms.

The kits will be distributed at Fire Station One and the Town Hall, both located on Old Main Street.

Up to two test kits will be distributed per car or per person.

The distribution dates/hours are:

Thursday, Dec. 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station One

Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station One

Tuesday, Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall (in front by the fountain)

Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall (in front by the fountain)

Thursday, Jan. 6 and thereafter from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Town Hall on the second floor in room 217

Seymour

Test kits will distribute test kits on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Seymour High School.

Each vehicle will receive a maximum of two kits.

Proof of residency is required. Bring your driver’s license or piece of mail addressed to you.

Enter Seymour High School via Botsford Road.

Shelton

The city has about 8,000 tests to distribute, which will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, starting at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Shelton Highschool.

Tests will be distributed to Shelton residents only. Identification is required to receive a test. Each vehicle will receive two test kits.

Enter from North Constitution Boulevard; the entrance at Meadow Street will be closed.

Southington

The Town of Southington is giving out testing kits to town residents at the Recreation Park concession stand on Maxwell Noble Drive on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until supplies last.

There is a limit of four kits (two tests in each kit) per person/household. N95 masks and surgical masks will also be distributed at the same location and time.

Sprague

Sprague will be distributing test kits on Thursday, December 30 at two separate distribution times. The kits will be distributed at the Town Hall front entrance from noon until 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Stratford

The town received 6,570 test kits, which will be distributed to residents from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, in the parking lot of Bunnell High School and the parking lot of Stratford Academy.

A maximum of two kits will be given out per household.

Voluntown

The town of Voluntown will distribute test kits on Thursday, December 30 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

West Hartford

The town received 8,010 test kits, which will be distributed on Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at Conard High School on Beechwood Road and King Philip Middle School on King Philip Drive.

One test kit per family member per household, up to a maximum of four, will be distributed to West Hartford residents.

Proof of residency is required.

A portion of the test kits will be reserved for residents in need and distributed by West Hartford Social Services through its weekly food distribution.

West Haven

The departments of Health and Emergency Management will distribute test kits from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31, or while supplies last in the parking lot of the Savin Rock Conference Center at 6 Rock St.

Test kits are available to West Haven residents on a first-come, first-serve basis. Proof of residence, such as a driver’s license, is required.

Each vehicle will receive four test kits.

Westport

The town will distribute test kits to residents on Thursday, Dec. 30, at Staples High School, starting at 1 p.m.

Each vehicle will get no more than two kits.

Use the main entrance on North Avenue.

Wethersfield

The town will distribute test kits on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last, at the Wethersfield High School, located at 411 Wolcott Hill Rd.

Each vehicle will receive two kits.

Proof of residency is required.

Enter from the Wolcott Hill Road entrance.

Wilton

Test kits will be given out on Friday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Miller Driscoll School.

Up to three kits per vehicle will be given out to Wilton residents. Proof of residency is required.

Vehicles should enter through the Belden Hill Road entrance.

Windsor

Resident can pick kits at the Windsor High School tennis courts parking lot, located at 50 Sage Park Rd., on Thursday, Dec. 30 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

A limit of four kits per person/household will be given out.

Acceptable proof of residency includes driver’s license; passport; utility bill; etc.

Wolcott

The town will distribute test kits at a drive-thru event at the Wolcott Youth Center, located at 48 Todd Rd., on Friday, Dec. 31, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until supply runs out.

There will be a limit of two kits per household. Proof of residency is required.

