ATLANTA (CBS46) — Metro Atlanta has been moved into the Red Zone as a result of the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, according to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. According to the CDC, Fulton and DeKalb counties remain areas of high transmission for the COVID-19 virus. In Fulton County alone, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases has surged to 1,430 from the previous seven-day average of 407—the highest rate of change since the beginning of the pandemic.

FULTON COUNTY, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO