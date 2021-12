Three weeks after suffering a left high ankle sprain, Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was back on the field Sunday. It was an abbreviated return. In Minnesota’s 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium, Thielen reinjured his ankle late in the second quarter and was in obvious pain. He sat out the rest of the first half and returned for the second half. But after making one more catch early in the third quarter to run his game total to three receptions for 40 yards, he was done for the day.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO