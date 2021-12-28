Bulls' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
Chicago Bulls superstar Zach LaVine is just like the rest of us: he wants the COVID-19 pandemic to end. After falling victim to the dreaded virus not just once but twice already, he knows how difficult it is to deal with it. Not to mention how it affects everyone’s livelihood...
The Chicago Bulls are on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Bulls (20-10) are fresh off a 113-105 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. The Hawks (15-17) are coming off a 101-87 loss over the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.
Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, dropped the news via Twitter. “Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols,” the NBA insider tweeted. Wow added, “Ball becomes the 11th Bulls...
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four 3-pointers Monday. No player in league history has ever had or exceeded all the marks on that statistical line in a single game, according to StatMuse.
ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
The Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit the Big Peach Monday for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) at State Farm Arena. Below, we look at the Bulls vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Chicago is a winner of three...
The Atlanta Hawks look to bounce back from a Christmas Day loss when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening. The Hawks are 15-17 following a defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Saturday, while the Bulls are 20-10 to begin the 2021-22 campaign. The Hawks limp into Monday's contest having lost five of their last seven games. Meanwhile, Chicago has won seven of its past nine.
Michael Jordan is without a doubt, one of the wealthiest players in NBA history. Jordan was the most lucrative star for the NBA during their biggest period of growth. MJ was money and earned himself and his associates a lot of it during his career. But Jordan has shown that money is not the most important thing to him many times before.
The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns have the two best records in the NBA this season. But LeBron James does not appear to be giving them the props that they deserve. After James’ Los Angeles Lakers lost their fifth straight game this weekend, the four-time MVP spoke on...
The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson was involved in a heated moment with a fan during Monday’s 110-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs. At one point, it seemed like Clarkson was ready to go full Ron Artest during the infamous Malice at the Palace but, thankfully, cooler heads prevailed.
Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
Despite putting up insane numbers, Russell Westbrook is one of the most controversial players in the NBA. He plays with heart every single night, but he can often lose control on the offensive end, which results in poor shot selection and many turnovers. On defense, he is frequently caught falling behind.
Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
