NBA

Bulls' Ersan Ilyasova: Enters COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 19 hours ago

Ilyasova (COVID-19 protocols) is listed as out for Wednesday's contest against...

www.cbssports.com

bleachernation.com

“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Sunday’s Lonzo Ball News

Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is the latest big name to enter the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols. On Sunday ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, dropped the news via Twitter. “Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is entering Covid protocols,” the NBA insider tweeted. Wow added, “Ball becomes the 11th Bulls...
NBA
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBA
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Chicago Bulls at Atlanta Hawks odds, picks and prediction

The Chicago Bulls (20-10) visit the Big Peach Monday for a 7:30 p.m. ET game against the Atlanta Hawks (15-17) at State Farm Arena. Below, we look at the Bulls vs. Hawks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Chicago is a winner of three...
NBA
CBS Sports

Bulls vs. Hawks prediction, odds, line: 2021 NBA picks, Dec. 27 best bets from model on 48-24 run

The Atlanta Hawks look to bounce back from a Christmas Day loss when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday evening. The Hawks are 15-17 following a defeat at the hands of the New York Knicks on Saturday, while the Bulls are 20-10 to begin the 2021-22 campaign. The Hawks limp into Monday's contest having lost five of their last seven games. Meanwhile, Chicago has won seven of its past nine.
NBA
firstsportz.com

“Fake Bully” – Twitter calls out Joel Embiid ‘Soft’ after a nasty scuffle with Montrezl Harrell

The Washington Wizards hosted the Philadelphia 76ers, and the latter came out on top. The Sixers got a big 21-point victory over the Wizards, outscoring them 117-96. Joel Embiid led the Sixers to the victory, scoring 36 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and blocking two shots. The Sixers got 23 points from Tobias Harris. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring for the Washington Wizards with 17 points.
NBA
Yardbarker

Draymond Green fires back at Karl-Anthony Towns over Westbrook criticism

Western Conference: Civil War appears to be officially upon us. Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns caused a stir this week with comments about L.A. Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Towns said that he thinks Westbrook chases statistics and explained his reasoning why. Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green did not take...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Lakers won't re-sign Isaiah Thomas

The Isaiah Thomas comeback tour sounds like it's hit a bump in the road. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Sunday that the Los Angeles Lakers won't be bringing back the diminutive point guard for a second 10-day contract, though he added that several teams are expected to express interest in the former Boston Celtics All-Star.
NBA

