Today’s Star Spangled Salute honors the generosity of actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger and the organization Village For Vets. Heading into Christmas weekend Arnold wanted to do something about the homeless crisis in Southern California, a crisis that affects a lot of Veterans. So, Arnold donated $250K to the organization Village for Vets so they could by 25 tiny homes for Veterans. Arnold went on to say, ““All of you have the power to do something for someone else this holiday season, It doesn’t have to be big. Just give a few minutes of your time to help someone else.” Thank you Arnold and Village for Vets for your generosity and to all the Veterans being helped, THANK YOU for your service.

CHARITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO