ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Caps-Habs postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions

NBC Sports
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Capitals' visit to Montreal to play the Canadiens in the New Year has been postponed. On Tuesday, the NHL announced that the Jan. 4 matchup will be one of nine games rescheduled for a later date due to Canada's attendance...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
NHL
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Durango Herald

Chicago Blackhawks settle lawsuit with Kyle Beach

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Blackhawks have settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Covid#The Los Angeles Kings#Nhlpa#The Ottawa Senators#The Nashville Predators
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
Country
Canada
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
NHL
Deadline

NHL Postpones More Games But Will Resume Play Tuesday; Taxi Squads Return

The NHL confirmed today that it will resume play Tuesday after being shut down since December 20 amid the global surge of Covid and its omicron variant. The league also postponed three more games set for this week — bringing the overall number to 70 — and is bringing back the “taxi squads” that were introduced when it resumed play after the Covid-shortened 2019-20 season. But the NHL is set to return Tuesday in three cities as the Lon Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights, the Tampa Bay Lightning face the Montreal Canadiens in Florida and the Arizona Coyotes visit the...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy