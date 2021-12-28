ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bulls' Derrick Jones: Listed as questionable

 19 hours ago

Jones (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the...

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
“Dude Wasn’t Real:” Zach LaVine Still Can’t Believe Some of Michael Jordan’s Records

Zach LaVine’s name will be in the Chicago Bulls history books … it will just be somewhere behind Michael Jordan’s. Living in the Jordan shadow might seem exhausting for some, but the Bulls ultra-athletic shooting guard knows how to have fun with it. StatMuse shared a Tweet after LaVine’s 30-point superstar-esque performance against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, pointing out that it’s LaVine 65th game with 30+ points in his Bulls career. This gives LaVine the 3rd-most 30-point outings for the franchise, meaning he is 44 behind Bob Love and a measly … 472 away from The GOAT.
NBA
Gilbert Arenas Controversially Claims Michael Jordan Didn’t Re-Sign With The Wizards Because The Players Didn't Want Jordan Back

Michael Jordan's short-lived stint with the Wizards is not remembered that fondly. Jordan was very old at the time, and no longer the explosive player he once was. While he was still one of the better players in the league at the time, it was clear that this run was more about helping the team find its legs rather than find success.
NBA
Draymond Green Blasts Karl Anthony Towns After Russell Westbrook Comments

Karl Anthony-Towns recently revealed his thoughts about Russell Westbrook on a stream with Adin Ross. When asked about Westbrook, Towns said that "He definitely gets stats. He chases stats. But I think he's a hell of a player. I don't care what anyone says, do you know how hard it is to get a triple-double? And he plays hella hard. I just think sometimes he plays too quick, he tries to do too much."
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Lands Coby White In L.A.

The Los Angeles Lakers landed their superstar point guard this NBA offseason but that does not mean that they are not interested in adding some more depth at the position. This is where the Chicago Bulls could come up in a trade at some point. The Lakers made the biggest...
NBA
Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
NFL Announces Two Week 17 Schedule Changes

The NFL has made some tweaks to the Week 17 schedule. On Monday, the league announced that two games were shifted for the upcoming week. The Ravens-Rams and Panthers-Saints contests will kick off at different times than originally scheduled. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Ravens at Rams moved to the 1 p.m. ET window.
NFL
Titans Announce Roster Decision On Julio Jones

At 10-5, the Tennessee Titans boast the second-best record in the AFC. But they haven’t secured their playoff bid just yet. So will wide receiver Julio Jones be joining the Titans on their playoff push?. On Monday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported that Jones has been placed on the...
NFL
Another bowl game is called off due to COVID-19

There’s one less bowl game to watch now. Sources told Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports that the Holiday Bowl between UCLA and N.C. State is going to be canceled due to Covid issues on the Bruins’ side. Apparently the Bruins’ D-line has been hit pretty hard by the virus.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Watch Ja Morant answer Booker 3 with driving game-winner for Grizzlies

Ja Morant has the best body control in the air of any player in the game today. Phoenix learned that the hard way. The Suns had fought back from 18 down to take the lead with :05 to go when the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane couldn’t fight through a pick quickly enough (Stephen Adams never considered switching) and Devin Booker got way too good a look at a 3 to give Phoenix the lead.
NBA
Timberwolves add ex-lottery pick as Karl-Anthony Towns replacement

The Minnesota Timberwolves lost star center Karl-Anthony Towns to the NBA’s health and safety protocols earlier this week, and the team has acted quickly to scoop up a replacement for the big man. According to Shams Charania, the Timberwolves have signed former lottery pick Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract on Sunday.
NBA

