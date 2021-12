Rescuers in northern Myanmar said the confirmed death toll from a landslide at an illegal jade mine had risen to six on Friday as they called off the search operation with dozens still missing and presumed dead. Scores die each year working in the country's lucrative but poorly regulated jade trade, which sees low-paid migrant workers scrape out gems highly coveted in neighbouring China. Authorities had initially estimated at least 70 people were feared missing after the torrent of rocks and earth swept into the lake early Wednesday, but later said that they were still trying to confirm that figure. "We called off the search at 4:30 pm today. With two recovered today, six dead bodies in total were recovered," Ko Jack of Myanmar Rescue Organisation told AFP.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO