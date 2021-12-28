Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission Approves Congressional Map

The Michigan Independent Redistricting Commission is nearing the end of their year-long work redrawing the state’s political maps.

Following the final 45 day public comment period, the commission is meeting in Lansing Tuesday through Thursday to make their final votes on maps for State Senate, State House and Congressional maps.

As of Tuesday afternoon, they have adopted a map for the congressional layout.

Titled “Chestnut,” this will be the layout for Michigan’s 13 Congressional districts for the next 10 years.

The commission had discussed possibly delaying the vote and starting over Tuesday, but the logistics and timeline did not allow it.

Candidates have until mid-April to file for elections with these new maps.