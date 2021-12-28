ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Annihilator’s Jeff Waters No Longer Thinks Long COVID Is ‘Bullsh*t’

By Philip Trapp
Noisecreep
Noisecreep
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Annihilator guitarist and vocalist Jeff Waters recently opened up about his arduous and lengthy experience battling COVID-19 early in the pandemic. In doing so, the 55-year-old thrash metal veteran underscored the severity of the symptoms he had and acknowledged the reality of long COVID, saying he no longer thinks the term...

noisecreep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

The 21 Biggest Rock Acts Who Haven’t Toured Since COVID Hit

The pandemic didn't end in 2021 — in fact, a crop of variants only emphasized just how difficult the virus would be to shake. But for a number of reasons too myriad to unpack here, the live-music motor revved back up in COVID Year Two: major tour announcements, a chunk of big-draw festivals, numerous bands finally fulfilling their postponed concert plans. If you squinted hard enough, it almost looked like the Before Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

July 2021 Recap: Dusty Hill Dies, Rolling Stones Reschedule

July 2021 marked both beginnings and ends of eras for the rock community. New music was announced by several artists, some of whom hadn't released material in several years. Iron Maiden revealed their 17th studio album, Senjutsu, would arrive in September. Lindsey Buckingham announced a new solo LP, a project that had been delayed not only because of the pandemic but also the singer and songwriter's 2019 heart surgery. Yes also returned with their first batch of original music since 2014's Heaven and Earth. Meanwhile, Wolfgang Van Halen finally debuted his band, Mammoth WVH, in front of a concert audience, and the Rolling Stones unveiled newly rescheduled U.S. tour dates, which would subsequently mark their first live shows in more than two years. Plus, Bob Dylan treated fans to a pretaped performance titled Shadow Kingdom.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Dave Lombardo
Person
Jeff Waters
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Eric Wagner
Person
Bruce Dickinson
Person
Stu Block
loudersound.com

In Memoriam: Remembering those we lost in 2021

Here's to the rock'n'rollers – among them musicians, producers, writers and more – who have sadly left us in 2021. Alexi Laiho (Children Of Bodom), 8 April 1979 – late December 2020. Former Children Of Bodom leader Alexi Laiho’s death at the age of 41 was announced...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Peewee Longway Shares New Single "Starve"

Peewee Longway's hustle never stops. The Atlanta rapper has been having an eventful year with plenty of music for his fans to enjoy. He teamed up with Cassius Jar earlier this year for Longway Sinatra 2 before joining forces with Waw*Mart for their collaborative project, M.B.M. Needless to say, Peewee has tons of music in the stash that he's been slowly unloading on his fans. And it seems likely that this momentum will get carried into the new year.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ex Iced Earth
loudersound.com

The 40 best albums of 1969, the year rock got real

With the benefit of more than 50 years of hindsight, it’s pretty obvious that there hasn’t been too many years like 1969. That one 12 month period saw the release of debut albums from bands as different and as important as Led Zeppelin, The Stooges, Yes, The Allman Brothers, King Crimson, Free and Mott The Hoople seems incredible today.
MUSIC
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug On Future Bringing Out Kanye West At Rolling Loud: "U Dead Ass Wrong For This"

It was a historic moment for hip-hop this weekend when Ye (the artist formerly known as Kanye West) took the stage during Future's set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, performing some of his classic records and even freestyling a verse to "F*ck Up Some Commas." While everybody in the crowd was loving Ye's surprise performance, some people close to Future weren't too pleased about the moment.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
MUSIC
Us Weekly

Bebe Rexha Shares Emotional TikTok About Her Weight: ‘I Am the Heaviest I’ve Ever Been’

A painful confession. Bebe Rexha opened up about struggling with her body image amid the holidays in an emotional video. “I know we’re all supposed to be merry and, like, ‘Yay, it’s the holidays!’ —which I am, ish,” the “Meant to Be” songstress, 32, began in a TikTok video posted on Monday, December 27. “I think I am the heaviest I’ve ever been. I weighed myself just now, and I don’t feel comfortable sharing the weight because I feel embarrassed.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

263
Followers
2K+
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy