12 Incredible Upstate Statues That Will Inspire You

As the deadline to opt-out of legal marijuana sales looms, 3 more local municipalities have said no to the sale of the drug within their borders. As we near the end of 2021, we are also nearing the deadline for New York, cities, towns, and villages to decide if they want to opt-out of marijuana businesses in their municipalities. According to the Rockefeller Institute of Government, 588 of all the municipalities in New York hhave opted out of the sale of marijuana, which is almost about 40% of the state. 670 localities have opted out of having public locations where marijuana can be used.
