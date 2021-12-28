ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamster bites teen inside Mobile movie theater, family says

By Summer Poole
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MR3ZN_0dXkSF8000

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A local family says a teenager was bitten by a hamster while watching the new Spider-Man movie at a movie theater in Mobile.

According to the teenager’s mother, Dana Whitton, the teen and his friends went to see the 6 p.m. showing of the movie at AMC Mobile 16 on Shillinger Road on Monday, Dec. 27.

Satsuma golf cart crash injures 9-year-old boy

The friends said they saw what looked like a rat run across their feet, so the group put their feet up. As soon as they put their feet down, Whitton’s son says he reached into his bucket of popcorn and realized there was a hamster in it.

In this video, you can see Whitton’s son flip the bucket over to catch the hamster.

According to Whitton, her son took the hamster to an employee. While discussing the situation, the hamster bit the teen and he dropped it. The family says the employee grabbed a broom and dustpan and swept it up.

Whitton says a manager refunded her son’s ticket and gave him a free popcorn.

Shay Brunson, a resident of Mobile, said she went to the same theater on Thursday, Dec. 23, and saw four teenagers looking for their hamster. Brunson said the teens apparently lost the hamster before the movie began and didn’t look for it until after the movie ended.

Whitton said the people who lost the hamster left their number for AMC employees to call if they found it. It’s not clear where the hamster ended up.

WKRG News 5 called the theater for comment, but no one answered. We also reached out to the company’s corporate public relations team but have yet to receive a response.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

WRBL News 3

Columbus police searching for critically missing 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police are asking for assistance locating 11-year-old Kimberly Mooney, who they describe as “critically missing.” Police say Mooney was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of 28th Street, wearing a red and white “Lego” top with pink and purple pants. Mooney stands 5’10” and weighs 105 pounds. She […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Authorities recommend inspecting holiday lights

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With Christmas behind us, as folks prepare to take down holiday lights and put away decorations until next year, authorities recommend doing so with caution. 40% of house fires occur between Nov. and Feb., the most common being electrical fires. Around the holidays, folks tend to use equipment they are not […]
COLUMBUS, GA
