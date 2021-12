CHICAGO – On the 39th day of his 100-day rooftop vigil to raise money for a community center on the South Side of Chicago, Pastor Corey Brooks met with two former gangsters who were once destined to kill one another. Varney Voker ran the Black Disciples as one of its top bosses and ruled with ruthless business savvy. One block away, Lavondale Glass ran the rival Gangster Disciples with equal ruthlessness. Yet both men, by the grace of God or simple luck, avoided their deadly destiny when they met Brooks. He transformed them into citizens who now work for Project H.O.O.D. to repair the damage they caused their community.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO