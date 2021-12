The Arizona Coyotes are back in action tonight as they face off against the San Jose Sharks on the road. Like the rest of the NHL, Arizona took an unscheduled break last week, with the NHL deciding to shut down games until after the Holiday Break to deal with the recent surge of COVID-19 cases among NHL players. Thankfully, we haven’t seen long-term injuries with this current crop, unlike before the season started when players were sidelined for a year with heart conditions, but the NHL needed time to address the issue. And so, with the return of hockey tonight, we also get the return of the Taxi Squads.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO