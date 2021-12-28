VMware: A Fantastic 2022 Value Play

Interested in learning about some of the hottest solutions VMware has to offer? Not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered. The team has gathered some of the best content VMware has to offer on three of our most popular subjects: Anywhere Workspace, Tanzu and VMware Cloud on AWS. The links below contain a rich experience that will guide you through these solutions from the basics to deep dives and include interactive content from Pathfinder and Hands-on Labs to showcase the depth of the solutions and how they can help you empower your distributed workforce, modernize and deploy your applications and start your hybrid journey.

