Africa

Deepening Somalia crisis sparks international alarm

By Agence France-Presse
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSomalia’s escalating political crisis alarmed its neighbours and Western countries as heavily armed factions patrolled parts of the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday, raising fears that the tensions could erupt into violence. Soldiers loyal to Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble took up positions near the presidential palace a day...

