Disney+ ‘Aladdin’ Spinoff Featuring Prince Anders Is Still in the Works!

Even with the reality of the end to the Fast and Furious franchise starting to loom on the far horizon, it would appear that the story isn’t going out completely since the call for a Shaw family spinoff is something that plenty of fans believe could work, and it could actually be something we’ll see given that Owen, Deckard, Hattie, and Queenie all have different paths that they choose to walk. The fact that Hattie is MI6 doesn’t appear to matter quite that much since she appears to be the type that’s down to do some shady stuff so long as it’s not what her brother Owen was into, and she might not be quite as brutal as Deckard. Whether it would be a movie featuring the actors we’ve already seen or if it would be a prequel is hard to say, but a continuation of what we’ve seen already would be more likely, especially given that people are already comfortable with the characters and their relation to the Fast and Furious franchise. In fact, the only one that hasn’t actually been seen in the main franchise is Hattie, and it might be better that way. As F9 showed by bringing in a couple of the characters from Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, it’s not always a good idea to include everyone, since whatever credibility had been earned in Tokyo Drift kind of faded away quickly when they were depicted in F9 as a bunch of goofballs. But it doesn’t feel as though this would happen to the Shaw family if they were given their own spinoff, especially since if it didn’t feature anyone else from the FF franchise, excepts peripherally perhaps, it’s likely that it could be its own movie will remaining attached to the FF movies by a very strong bond that would keep things familiar.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO