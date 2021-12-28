ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UTRGV men’s basketball reschedules games due to COVID-19 protocol

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWJLf_0dXkOK7700

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s basketball games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that the road games against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin were postponed. The games were originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, according to a post by UTRGV.

Baylor considering remote learning due to Omicron

UTRGV is now scheduled to face Sam Houston on Jan. 3 at 6:30 pm. and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

“Ultimately, we wanted to maintain some flexibility as the COVID landscape continues to change,” WAC commissioner Brian Thornton said in the post. “Our biggest goals are to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as well as put our programs in the best position to compete in our conference tournament.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
ValleyCentral

WAC announces more cancelations for UTRGV

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that two more games on the UTRGV Men’s Basketball schedule will be canceled. This comes after a positive COVID-19 test put the UTRGV Men’s Basketball program into quarantine. The games being canceled are two road games against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 30 and Sam […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

NBA G League pushes back season opener

NEW YORK, New York (ValleyCentral) — The NBA G League has announced the start date of the league’s regular season. The G League season was set to start on Dec. 27, 2021, but has been pushed back to being on Jan. 5, 2022. “The delay will give teams an opportunity to safely return players to […]
NBA
ValleyCentral

Baylor considering remote learning due to Omicron

WACO, Texas – The rise of the COVID-19 Omicron variant is leading to some possible changes for Baylor’s spring semester. President Dr. Linda A. Livingstone released a statement today discussing the following potential scenarios: 1: The spring semester could begin as scheduled, but on a remote/virtual/online basis for all classes, meetings and student activities until […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Rutgers to replace Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (ValleyCentral) — The Rutgers University Scarlet Knights are set to face Wake Forest in the 2021 Gator Bowl, replacing Texas A&M. At the end of the season, Rutgers had been ineligible for a bowl game, after losing to Maryland in their last game of the season. However, after a COVID outbreak […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ValleyCentral

UTEP: Evidence of COVID-19 in Texas Deer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to research conducted by University of Texas at El Paso’s Douglas Watts, Ph.D., professor of biological sciences, COVID-19 has been found present in white-tailed deer in Texas. A report on the discovery was published recently in Vector-Borne and Zoonotic Diseases, a peer-reviewed journal focusing on diseases transmitted to humans […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

State of Texas: Leaders consider ‘consequences’ of not tracking state hospital waitlist data

For two years, KXAN investigators have been exploring the growing backlog of people in Texas jails who need mental competency restoration. While an advisory committee has largely focused on finding state hospital beds for that group, our team took a closer look at the backgrounds of individuals on the waitlist to determine trends experts say could help drive down numbers. In our research, we found data on this topic is often hidden or unreliable – a discovery sparking promise for change among state leaders.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Brian Thornton
ValleyCentral

String of deaths among Texas National Guardsmen deployed at southern border stirs up questions

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A string of recent deaths among Texas National Guardsmen deployed as part of Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star is stirring up questions about the mission. The governor has repeatedly emphasized the importance of these soldiers on our southern border, meant to help respond to the surge in migrants this year. Tuesday, […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston. The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year. The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

2022 starting warm before a cold front arrives

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — If you were hoping to wear a sweater to ring in the new year you will have to wait until Day 2. Temperatures from now until Saturday are expected to remain above normal with a few cities, including Rio Grande City, Roma, and La Grulla, moving into the 90s. […]
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utrgv#Covid#Health And Safety#Rio Grande Valley#Baylor#Omicron Utrgv#Wac#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Richard Moore Outdoor Report: First Light

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There is something inexpressibly wonderful about sunrise, as dark sky cedes to color, lighting the opening to the door of the day. South Texas is renowned for its stunning sunrises, whether unfolding on a Rio Grande Valley resaca or deep in wildlands with a handsome buck silhouetted against intense dawn hues. […]
ASTRONOMY
ValleyCentral

RGV Sounds: Rising country singer set to bring show to McAllen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With many genres of music, it’s important to stay true to who you are instead of faking a personality for recognition. This is especially true in country music, where fans will easily be able to weed out performers who grew up in the country lifestyle apart from those who […]
MCALLEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
ValleyCentral

Health expert says Omicron likely in the Rio Grande Valley, possible case in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A physician assistant in Brownsville said his clinic has tested a COVID-19 positive patient that may have the Omicron variant. Eder Hernandez, Physician Assistant with Valley Med Urgent Care, said they sent the sample to an Austin laboratory for testing. “They sent us some information, an addendum, that they have possibly […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Meet Tumble! Sea Turtle Inc. introduces newest patient

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Sea Turtle Incorporation welcomed its newest sea turtle patient Sunday. Sea Turtle, Inc. continues to strive towards its mission to educate the public, rehabilitate injured turtles, and lead conservation efforts. Tumble is a 3.4-pound juvenile green sea turtle who was discovered and reported by a family at the Jetties […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy