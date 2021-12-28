UTRGV men’s basketball reschedules games due to COVID-19 protocol

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Two of the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men’s basketball games have been rescheduled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced that the road games against Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin were postponed. The games were originally scheduled to take place on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, according to a post by UTRGV.

UTRGV is now scheduled to face Sam Houston on Jan. 3 at 6:30 pm. and Stephen F. Austin on Jan. 11 at 6:30 p.m.

“Ultimately, we wanted to maintain some flexibility as the COVID landscape continues to change,” WAC commissioner Brian Thornton said in the post. “Our biggest goals are to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes and coaches as well as put our programs in the best position to compete in our conference tournament.”

