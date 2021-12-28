Benton County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing, runaway teen

ROGERS, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway teen out of Rogers.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are looking for Mikayla Smith, 17. She is believed to be in the Fayetteville area.

Smith is 5 ft. 8 in. and weighs 210 lbs. She has multiple tattoos with one on her finger and left hand that reads “Cry Baby”.

If anyone has seen Smith or know of her whereabouts, contact Detective Patrick Stuart with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 271-1008 ext. 3646 or at patrick.stuart@bentoncountyar.gov.

