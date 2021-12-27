RIP: Bill Staines

(October 9, 1963-December 20, 2021) with a warm appreciation by Christopher Hislop in the Portsmouth, NH publication Seacoastonline:. David Surette was a talented mandolinist, guitarist, and musician from South Berwick, Maine. He passed away after a longtime battle with cancer. He was married to Susan Burke and had two daughters Isa and Julianna Burke who all played in a family band. One of New England’s finest guitarists, David Surette has been quietly generating a growing following for his work as a soloist. His solo albums Back Roads and Trip to Kemper helped establish him as a top player and arranger of Celtic fingerstyle guitar, yet his diverse repertoire also includes original compositions, blues and ragtime, traditional American roots music, and folk music from a variety of traditions, all played with finesse, taste, and virtuosity. He is equally at home on the mandolin and bouzouki, and was well-known as a top-notch accompanist in New England’s contra dance and Celtic music circles, and was also in demand as a studio musician and sideman. He was performed throughout the country at festivals, concerts, coffeehouses and contra dances, and in 1999 toured in Brittany, France. Since 1988 Surette enjoyed an inspired musical partnership with singer Susie Burke, with whom he released a duo recording, Sometimes in the Evening. He also played regularly with fiddler Rodney Miller, with whom he performed at the 1999 Smithsonian Festival of American Folklife, and with whom he released two recordings. In addition to performing and recording, Surette maintained an active teaching schedule, and was head of the folk department at the Concord (NH) Community Music School. He also taught at numerous summer music camps, including Augusta Heritage Festival (WV), Swannanoa Gathering (NC), Summer Acoustic Music Week (NH), and Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddle School (CA). He was awarded an NEA travel grant in 1994 to study the traditional music of Brittany, and has written a book of Celtic guitar arrangements for Mel Bay Publications.

