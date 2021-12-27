ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RIP: Bill Staines

Cover picture for the articleRepublished from “The Current, Minnesota Public Radio”. Staines enjoyed a decades-long career as a singer and songwriter. Traversing North America countless times in his car to play shows, Staines was said to have driven more than 65,000 miles every year to perform for his loyal audiences across the...

RIP Brian Ferreira

Brian Ferreira, 32, passed away on December 15, 2021 at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA. Brian was born on December 22, 1988 in Newport, to Robert and Laura (Sherman) Ferreira. Brian attended Portsmouth Schools, he graduated Portsmouth High School Class of 2007, and attended New England Technical...
NEWPORT, RI
RIP Donald C. Berry

Donald C. Berry, 76, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, December 12, 2021. Donald was born on September 25, 1945, in Newport, RI, to James and Myrtle (Peckham) Berry. He served in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Navy before becoming a refrigeration technician at Raytheon where he retired.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
RIP: David Surette

(October 9, 1963-December 20, 2021) with a warm appreciation by Christopher Hislop in the Portsmouth, NH publication Seacoastonline:. David Surette was a talented mandolinist, guitarist, and musician from South Berwick, Maine. He passed away after a longtime battle with cancer. He was married to Susan Burke and had two daughters Isa and Julianna Burke who all played in a family band. One of New England’s finest guitarists, David Surette has been quietly generating a growing following for his work as a soloist. His solo albums Back Roads and Trip to Kemper helped establish him as a top player and arranger of Celtic fingerstyle guitar, yet his diverse repertoire also includes original compositions, blues and ragtime, traditional American roots music, and folk music from a variety of traditions, all played with finesse, taste, and virtuosity. He is equally at home on the mandolin and bouzouki, and was well-known as a top-notch accompanist in New England’s contra dance and Celtic music circles, and was also in demand as a studio musician and sideman. He was performed throughout the country at festivals, concerts, coffeehouses and contra dances, and in 1999 toured in Brittany, France. Since 1988 Surette enjoyed an inspired musical partnership with singer Susie Burke, with whom he released a duo recording, Sometimes in the Evening. He also played regularly with fiddler Rodney Miller, with whom he performed at the 1999 Smithsonian Festival of American Folklife, and with whom he released two recordings. In addition to performing and recording, Surette maintained an active teaching schedule, and was head of the folk department at the Concord (NH) Community Music School. He also taught at numerous summer music camps, including Augusta Heritage Festival (WV), Swannanoa Gathering (NC), Summer Acoustic Music Week (NH), and Valley of the Moon Scottish Fiddle School (CA). He was awarded an NEA travel grant in 1994 to study the traditional music of Brittany, and has written a book of Celtic guitar arrangements for Mel Bay Publications.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
RIP Edward Coll

Edward Coll, 64, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family on December 14, 2021. Ed was born in New York City, the son of Edward and Ann (O’Brien) Coll. He was the husband of Julia (DiValentino) Coll. After graduating from the U.S Merchant Marine...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
The Marvelettes’ Wanda Young, RIP

Wanda Young of Motown girl group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. UDiscoverMusic.com reports that the news came via Claudette Robinson of The Miracles, who wrote, "Wanda was a star on Earth and now she is a star in Heaven. Put on some #Marvelettes and turn it up.”. The...
MUSIC
Scott Alarik

Scott Alarik was a writer for publications like the Boston Globe, SingOut!, Billboard magazine and others. He was also a folk singer. From Minneapolis, Minnesota, he was a community activist and his writing centered around the benefits of folk music. He moved to Boston in 1984 and was asked to write about folk music for the Boston Globe which he did for 25 years. He also wrote a book called Deep Community: Adventures in the Modern Folk Underground. It was published in 2003 by Black Wolf Press. The book is a compilation of over 120 articles by the author that appeared in either The Boston Globe or Sing Out! between 1992 and 2002. The compilation includes interviews and stories about many of the key figures in contemporary folk music in America and the United Kingdom.
CELEBRITIES
Swiss composer, RIP

The Swiss composer and conductor Jürg Wyttenbach died on Wednesday in a Basle nursing home at the age of 88. Aside from his own works, he conducted more than 100 premieres of scores by living composers, many of them at the Donaueschinger Musiktage.
MUSIC
RIP: Big Jim (James S.) Griffith

Tucson folklorist “Big” Jim Griffith died over the weekend. His nickname came from his six-foot-seven-inch stature, but he also stood tall in the community as the founder of Tucson Meet Yourself and promoter of cross-cultural understanding. “It is with humility and sadness that we share our beloved teacher,...
TUCSON, AZ
Harry Colomby, Manager, Writer and Producer Who Worked With Michael Keaton, Dies at 92

Harry Colomby, who made the unusual career transition from high school teacher to talent manager at the invitation of jazz great Thelonious Monk, died Dec. 25 from multiple causes at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He was 92. Although Monk was his first client, Colomby’s career expanded to film and television, managing both comedian John Byner and actor Michael Keaton. He was the producer or executive producer of 13 film or TV projects, several of them Keaton movies, including “Mr. Mom.” The brother of Bobby Colomby, founding member of Blood, Sweat & Tears and, and jazz trumpeter Jules Colomby, Harry also had...
LOS ANGELES, CA
