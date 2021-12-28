ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire displaces entire apartment complex on Wethersfield Avenue in Hartford

By Isabella Gentile
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second-alarm fire at an apartment complex on Wethersfield Avenue Tuesday afternoon displaced the entire building, according to officials.

Hartford Fire Department District Chief and Public Information Officer Mario Oquendo, Jr. told News 8 the fire happened at 913-915 Wethersfield Avenue, a three-story, 12-unit apartment complex in the city’s South End neighborhood that was fully occupied.

He said firefighters encountered fire in the basement, extending to the first floor. The fire is now under control.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Though around three units were affected, compromised electrical systems caused the entire building to be displaced. Hartford Fire Department’s Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to assist families that are being relocated.

