The House committee investigating Jan. 6 has named a second sitting Republican member of Congress: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). The committee on Wednesday requested an interview with the MAGA-friendly lawmaker who previously admitted to talking with former President Donald Trump on the day of the insurrection. “We write to seek your voluntary cooperation in advancing our investigation,” Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) wrote in a letter asking Jordan to discuss “in detail” all communication between him and Trump on Jan. 6. In addition to his conversations with Trump, Thompson wrote that the committee wants to ask about any discussions regarding strategies to...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO