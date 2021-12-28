ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Three juveniles arrested in Springfield after anti-car break-in detail

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pm8pT_0dXkNYBq00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles were arrested during an anti-car break-in detail on Derryfield Avenue on Christmas Eve.

Springfield police investigating deadly shooting on Union Street

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were operating a detail around 4:20 a.m. Friday morning on Derryfield Avenue due to an uptick in car thefts in the East Forest Park and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods. Officers observed a suspect pulling on a car door in a driveway on Chesterfield Avenue while a car was idling in front on the home. Once the suspect saw officers, the person took off on foot and the vehicle sped away.

The driver of the car shortly crashed at the intersection of Derryfield Avenue and South Branch Parkway. Two people inside the car got out and attempted to run away. Springfield K-9 Dex tracked the suspects and officers arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the backyard of a home on Derryfield Avenue, a 13-year-old suspect in the backyard of another home on Derryfield Avenue, and a third suspect, a 17-year-old, on the same road. The car that crashed was identified as stolen.

All three juveniles face charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and larceny.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Jen Jen Torrez
19h ago

What are these individuals doing out at that time? Where are the parents?Make an example out of them as well as hold the parents accountable for their actions.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Walsh
WWLP

UPDATE – Police ID man shot in Dolgeville Christmas Eve

DOLGEVILLE, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police have identified he man who was shot and killed by a Trooper on Christmas Eve in Dolgeville. About 1:04PM Friday, Christmas Eve, State Police were called to Mers Way in Dolgeville for the report of a stabbing related to a domestic incident. The investigation determined that Carson […]
DOLGEVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Juveniles#Weather#Thefts#Union Street Springfield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
WWLP

Mystery in the Mountains: The Disappearance of Nancy Erickson

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Person database, there are more than 600,000 people reported missing. One of those missing persons is a woman who disappeared nearly fifty years ago and her family is looking for answers. It’s not unusual for someone to come to the police with a report of a missing person […]
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WWLP

WWLP

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy