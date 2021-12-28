Three juveniles arrested in Springfield after anti-car break-in detail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Three juveniles were arrested during an anti-car break-in detail on Derryfield Avenue on Christmas Eve.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said officers were operating a detail around 4:20 a.m. Friday morning on Derryfield Avenue due to an uptick in car thefts in the East Forest Park and Sixteen Acres neighborhoods. Officers observed a suspect pulling on a car door in a driveway on Chesterfield Avenue while a car was idling in front on the home. Once the suspect saw officers, the person took off on foot and the vehicle sped away.

The driver of the car shortly crashed at the intersection of Derryfield Avenue and South Branch Parkway. Two people inside the car got out and attempted to run away. Springfield K-9 Dex tracked the suspects and officers arrested a 15-year-old suspect in the backyard of a home on Derryfield Avenue, a 13-year-old suspect in the backyard of another home on Derryfield Avenue, and a third suspect, a 17-year-old, on the same road. The car that crashed was identified as stolen.

All three juveniles face charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and larceny.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.