Freeman Neosho invests $1.5 million to improve care and reduce wait times.

NEOSHO, Mo. – Freeman Neosho Hospital invests $1.5 million to renovate its emergency room and other areas.

Today, the Freeman Neosho Hospital cut the ribbon to complete the expansion.

According to Freeman, COVID-19 has shown the need for more negative pressure isolation rooms in local hospitals.

The floor-to-ceiling renovation of the emergency department is a $1.5 million investment in the facility.

Renovations involved three areas :

the emergency department

the intensive care unit

the medical surgery area.

The purpose, according to adiminstrative leader Renee Denton, is to “Improve efficiency to be able to turn this room more quickly, to be able to move patients through more quickly, but most importantly, to be able to place patients who need to be in an isolation room in an appropriate area to deliver care.”

Emergency department additions

Additions include:

three negative pressure isolation rooms

a negative pressure triage room

a new nurses’ station, glass enclosures

added cabinetry and centralized storage

new floors, ceiling and paint.

Three negative pressure rooms were also added to the intensive care unit and another four negative pressure isolation rooms were added to the medical surgery area.

These added areas for infectious disease patients will dramatically reduce wait times for patients needing isolation rooms, according to Freeman Neosho Hospital.

