Your concerns about child care in Door County are getting addressed thanks to a state grant awarded in Sturgeon Bay on Thursday. Governor Tony Evers and Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek announced the United Way of Door County was getting a $3.5 million grant to help make improvements to the Northern Door Children's Center in Sister Bay and the Door County Child Development Center in Sturgeon Bay. The grant would also help address affordable housing options in Door County to attract and retain child care workers. With workforce challenges prevalent across the state, Evers says the efforts these grants could spur could be duplicated in other communities.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO