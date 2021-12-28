Expired passport? No problem. You can still get home thanks to State Department extension

Americans overseas whose passports expired during the COVID-19 pandemic will still be allowed to return to the U.S., the State Department said Tuesday.

Customs and Border Protection officers will accept U.S. passports that expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, for return travel until March 31.

The State Department extended the exception for travelers returning from overseas travel on expired passports, which had been set to expire Friday.

The move is "to lessen travel difficulties created by the global COVID-19 pandemic," the State Department said.

Travelers will still have to meet certain conditions. They must fly directly to the U.S. or make only an airport connection in a foreign country.

The passport also must have originally been valid for 10 years or five years for a child and must be undamaged, unaltered and in the traveler’s possession.

Expired passports cannot be used to travel from the U.S. to an international destination.

The State Department announced last week that it would increase its security surcharge fees for passport books by $20 for all customers starting Dec. 27. Passport processing times have dropped to eight weeks from 11 weeks.

