ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

‘It’s like a nightmare’: Iowa café owner hopes to rebuild after fire

By Nikolas Wilson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W7jN8_0dXkMFd400

HAWARDEN, Iowa ( KCAU ) — When Jen McVay, the owner of Central Café in Hawarden, Iowa, woke up to a call from the fire department Sunday morning, she was devastated. Her café had burned down and she went to see the damage.

“It’s like a nightmare,” McVay said. “I can’t believe it. I’m in shock.”

Locals say the loss is heartbreaking. A customer service representative at Peoples Ban, Carol Gregg, says the café built a special bond with Siouxlanders in northwest Iowa.

“They literally treat them like gold,” Gregg said. “They ask how they’re doing. I’ve seen them bring birthday gifts for an older person who has no family around, fix her favorite food. It’s more than just a café for sure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hrack_0dXkMFd400

Kathleen Leitru is a dental hygienist at Family 1st Dental. She and her co-workers would go to the café multiple times each week and she says the place will be deeply missed.

“It’s devastating,” Leitru said. “We know the people that work there. They actually knew what we wanted before we even ordered, so yeah, we feel bad for them and the whole town really.”

McVay says she hopes to rebuild the café. She started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Iowa marks 175th anniversary of statehood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa marked a major milestone on Tuesday: 175 years of statehood. President James K. Polk signed a bill making Iowa the 29th state on Dec. 28, 1846. At the time, Iowa’s population was estimated as fewer than 100,000 people. Now, there are nearly 3.2 million people living in the state. Iowa […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Abelardo’s on Ingersoll Avenue permanently closes after Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular late night food spot in Des Moines is closing its doors for good after Sunday. Today marked the final day for the Abelardo’s location at 2510 Ingersoll Avenue. The Mexican fast food restaurant will remain open overnight until 1 a.m. before permanently closing. Axios reported in March that a […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines prepares for winter weather inbound this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public Works Department is preparing for winter weather that could make its way into the metro over the next several days. The department has been testing equipment and getting ready for the full force of the winter season. The freezing rain event on Tuesday morning allowed the department […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Bicyclist hit from behind, killed in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in Linn County are investigating a crash that killed a 76-year-old bicyclist on Christmas Day. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the accident happened about 2:25 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana struck the bicyclist from behind. Terry Zabortsky of Walford was pronounced dead at […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Restaurants
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Hawarden, IA
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
Local
Iowa Food & Drinks
WHO 13

Clear Lake boy finds $100, spends it on gifts for kids in need

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa sixth-grader could have enjoyed a windfall after finding a $100 bill, but instead, he decided to use the money to buy Christmas gifts for kids in need. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Jacob Boller of Clear Lake was on his way home from school earlier this month […]
CLEAR LAKE, IA
WHO 13

Iowa woman charged with helping teen attack man with hatchet

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month. Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Prosecutor offers more details about Fairfield teacher’s death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The county attorney prosecuting the case of two southeast Iowa teens charged with murder in the death of their high school Spanish teacher said in court documents they surveilled her pattern of life, ambushed her along her daily walk and dragged her into the woods, returning later to better hide her lifeless […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caf#Fire Department#Food Drink#Kcau#Central Caf#Peoples Ban#Siouxlanders#Family 1st Dental
WHO 13

Iowa to spend more than $9M for nursing help at hospitals

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa anticipates spending $9.2 million to shore up health care staffing at strained hospitals amid the latest COVID-19 surge. Iowa Capital Dispatch reports that 100 out-of-state nurses and respiratory therapists began arriving in Iowa earlier this month. They are being placed in 17 facilities in Davenport, Des Moines, Iowa City, Mason City, […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa motorcyclist killed in crash on Christmas Eve

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 54-year-old Iowa man has died in a Christmas Eve accident after his motorcycle crashed in Omaha. Police say Jamie Richardson of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was exiting onto Interstate 80 around 3:20 p.m. Friday when the motorcycle left the on-ramp. Richardson was thrown from the motorcycle as it was traveling down […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowans drive, fly, and ride the rails to Christmas

OSCEOLA, Iowa – Travelers were leaving Iowa by many routes ahead of Christmas on Dec. 23. At the Amtrak Depot, people were waiting to catch the Amtrak eastbound train toward Chicago. It was running almost a half hour late. “I’m going to Chicago my son his wife and my grandson sent me a ticket to […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHO 13

Gray’s Lake a popular destination during warm Christmas Eve afternoon

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Iowans may have wished for a white Christmas, but Des Moines’ weather on Christmas Eve felt more like Labor Day instead. The warm, clear weather attracted visitors to Gray’s Lake on Christmas Eve. The parking lots for the park filled up quickly during the afternoon, as pedestrians and cyclists enjoyed […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Golf on Christmas Eve in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — When Chris Tillinghast came to work Monday, he had no plans to open Blank Golf Course on Christmas Eve. Then he saw the weather forecast. “We’re open in the winter. As of Monday morning we had no plans to open on Christmas Eve,” said Tillinghast. “With how nice the weather forecast […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa State student killed in crash in Atlantic

ATLANTIC, Iowa — An Iowa State University student died in a single-vehicle crash in western Iowa two days before Christmas. Avery Andersen, 20, was driving north on Olive Street in Atlantic when his vehicle lost traction on the frost-covered road and began to fishtail. His vehicle crossed the center line, left the roadway into the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Woman stabs man in stomach during argument in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Knoxville police say a woman admitted to stabbing a man in the stomach during an argument Monday morning. Police officers responded to downtown Knoxville at 110 W. Main Street at 10:30 a.m. to investigate a stabbing. Officers found a man at the scene who told them he had been stabbed by 56-year-old […]
KNOXVILLE, IA
WHO 13

Missing Iowa woman found dead in wrecked car

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa. The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that 42-year-old Tonya Collins had been missing since last week. The Wright County sheriff’s office said she was found inside her 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was wrecked in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy