Packers add 2 more players to COVID/Reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The latest variant of COVID-19 has affected two more players in the Packers locker room with team announcing this afternoon that TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks have been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

The two join OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers, and DL RJ McIntosh who were added to the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.