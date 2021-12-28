ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers add 2 more players to COVID/Reserve list

By Burke Griffin
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 19 hours ago

GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The latest variant of COVID-19 has affected two more players in the Packers locker room with team announcing this afternoon that TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks have been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.

Packers add 5 players to COVID/Reserve list, WR Amari Rodgers included

The two join OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers, and DL RJ McIntosh who were added to the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

