Packers add 2 more players to COVID/Reserve list
GREEN BAY, Wis: (WFRV) – The latest variant of COVID-19 has affected two more players in the Packers locker room with team announcing this afternoon that TE Marcedes Lewis and LB Oren Burks have been added to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list.Packers add 5 players to COVID/Reserve list, WR Amari Rodgers included
The two join OG Ben Braden, LB Tipa Galeai, WR Amari Rodgers, LB Ty Summers, and DL RJ McIntosh who were added to the the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.
Comments / 0