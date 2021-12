Like every other car manufacturer, Hyundai is looking to go green by building zero-emission vehicles. While the Korean company does offer electric options such as the new Ioniq 5, it really wants to make hydrogen-powered cars a thing. The company recently announced a $1.1 billion investment in hydrogen in the form of two new fuel cell plants in South Korea. Hyundai currently only sells one hydrogen-powered car, the Nexo, but that will soon change, when the company launches the new HTWO fuel-cell sub-brand. With hydrogen on its mind, Hyundai engineers have announced that they will produce large quantities of the element using nothing but plastic waste. That sounds like a win-win situation to us.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO