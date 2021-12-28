ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Situation 805: “I found hair in my bf’s shower and it ain’t mine”

By swalter
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMy boyfriend is from the east coast and moved here for work about a year ago. We’ve been together for almost 10 months. Well I stayed over his place and I decided to shower. I was in complete shock...

957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My co workers said I broke Girl Code”

Morning Danger and Loui. So I work in a medical office and a bunch of the girls and I were gossiping at lunch the other day when one of them took out her phone and showed us some steamy text messages she received from a guy she met online. She made fun of him and said she’s not interested. I memorized his name and contacted him later that night. We’ve been messaging ever since. I told my other friend at work what I had done. She says I broke the ‘Girl Code’ and shouldn’t be talking to this guy. She also said I should ask our other friend if it’s okay that I make a move. I’m a grown woman and don’t need anyone’s permission. Do you think I did anything wrong? Did I break a “Girl Code”?
RELATIONSHIPS
957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “My ex-wife dyed our daughters hair without telling me!”

My ex-wife and I are fighting over our three-year-old daughter. We have joint custody. I was shocked when I went to pick up my daughter for pizza the other night. My ex-wife took her to a salon and paid $95 to have her hair dyed. She said she did it for Christmas pictures with the fam. I told her the dye job was a waste of money and that no three-year-old should be getting her hair done. She says my daughter’s self-confidence was boosted after her spa day. I told her the kid is three years-old and doesn’t know what a spa day is. She disagreed. Should a three-year-old be getting an extreme makeover? Is this good or bad for their confidence? Does it tell my daughter that she was not pretty enough before her hair was dyed?
RELATIONSHIPS
Ricky

Acceptance is a crucial part of moving on

One of the hardest things in life is when the people who gave you the best memories become a memory. There would often be quite a few times in your life when you would have to go through the grief of losing someone you love. Sometimes, it would be unbelievable for you. It would be hard for you to accept that someone whom you loved the most has left you. However, when there is no other choice, you have to move on to feel better. Here are a few things you should remember while trying to move on.
Slate

How Do I Help My Teen Who’s Been Ghosted by Her Friends?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My 13-year-old, “Cassie”, was ghosted by her long-term friend group, and it’s breaking my heart. Cassie has been friends with a group of three other girls since they met in kindergarten. However, I know that this is an age where many kids are obsessed with popularity and being cool. Kids who are seen as “weird” or “uncool” have a tough go of it, and I fear that that’s what’s happening to Cassie. Cassie has always been one of those kids who matches to the beat of her own drum. She doesn’t seem to care about conforming with her peers or following trends. She likes to dress in a manner that other teens consider unfashionable, has hobbies that some may think of as unusual, and is generally unconcerned with popularity. For years, this did not preclude her from having a great friendship with these girls.
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Sticky Situations: How Can I Up My Appreciation Game at Work?

Appreciation is foundational to employee engagement and happiness, and a basic lubricant for productive work relationships. Authentic, effective appreciation requires retraining one's brain to notice the good things that people do. Empty expressions of “thank you” and “good job” when not shared sincerely or tied to specifics don’t help anyone...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HuffingtonPost

I Can't Self-Care My Way Into Feeling Better Anymore

As we barrel toward the two-year anniversary of COVID, I find myself feeling more and more lost. Each day I cycle through rage and apathy. More bad news about variants. More bad news about breakthrough cases. More bad news about long COVID. More bad news about hope for returning to “normal.” Then I go to bed, wake up and do it all over again. It’s the worst version of “Groundhog Day.”
HEALTH
Bon Appétit

In My Search for Khiar Shoor, I Found My Dad Again

When my dad died two and a half years ago, my family faced a question: What do we do with all the pickles?. Some swam in a container full of brine in the refrigerator. Most sat in cans in the garage, where they still remain, ready just in case he ever comes back. My dad really loved pickles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVOvermind

Remembering Skilyr Hicks: Singer Died at Just 23

When 14-year-old Skilyr Hicks appeared as a contestant on season 8 of America’s Got Talent, she was a talented young woman with a bright future ahead of her. Even though she didn’t win the season, many felt that it wouldn’t be the last time we saw or heard from her. Sadly, Skilyr’s journey has tragically been cut short. On December 8, 2021, news broke that Skilyr had passed away. She was just 23 years old at the time. This news comes as a sad shock to her loved ones and to those who have been following her career over the years. Although she will continue to live on through her music, nothing will make up for her no longer being here. Continue reading to learn more about the life and legacy of Skilyr Hicks.
MUSIC
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

