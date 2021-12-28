ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Tom Cruise Has Message for Ohio State Band After 'Top Gun' Tribute

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SL74_0dXkIPLw00

The Ohio State marching band's reaction was caught on video.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Ohio State marching band is known for its incredible halftime performances during its home football games but on Tuesday is got acknowledged by a surprise fan.

The Buckeyes band put together a remarkable tribute to the 80s classic movie Top Gun on Nov. 13 during halftime against Purdue and the star of the movie, Tom Cruise, decided to write the group a letter.

“Dear band, the Top Gun tribute was fantastic. What a phenomenal performance, thank you so much,” Cruise wrote. “I'd love for you all to be my guest for a special screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Columbus this spring and best of luck to the Ohio State University in the Rose Bowl. Sincerely, Tom Cruise .”

Once the band realized who wrote the letter, the group collectively yelled in surprise. Top Gun: Maverick, is a sequel to Top Gun and is scheduled to release in May. Cruise is reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell.

In the original tribute, the band forms a fighter jet, two people playing volleyball, the words “Top Gun” and Mitchell's signature black sunglasses.

More Extra Mustard:

For more news on the Ohio State Buckeyes, head over to Buckeyes Now .

Comments / 1

Related
WSYX ABC6

4 Ohio State Buckeyes opting out of the Rose Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day said Monday four players are opting out of the Rose Bowl. Wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will not play in the Rose Bowl, the team announced Monday.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Makes Feelings On Rose Bowl Clear

The Rose Bowl is set to take place in the coming days between Ohio State and Utah. The “Grandaddy of Them All” is has always been one of the best games during bowl season. Recently, there’s been an idea that Buckeyes players view this game as unimportant after losing to Michigan back in late November. That loss knocked OSU out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship discussion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ksl.com

Patrick Kinahan: Ohio State does the impossible by tainting Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Plain and simple, there's no other way label it, the choice of several Ohio State players has tainted the greatest tradition in college football. In a disheartening move, even if it is justified, four Buckeyes have opted out of playing in the Rose Bowl against Utah on Jan. 1. The decades-long dream for players in two conferences has morphed into a worthless consolation prize.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cruise
NBC4 Columbus

Tom Cruise surprises TBDBITL after Top Gun show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeyes in the Ohio State University Marching Band received kudos from Top Gun actor Tom Cruise after they paid tribute to the movie in a half-time show. The band director announced that a fan had sent an interesting message while they were on break. It was Tom Cruise, saying: “The Top […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYM FOX 47

Bowl Game Previews, Michigan State Dazzles in Detroit, and More!

In the final Press Pass of 2021, Jack Ebling is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to preview Michigan and Michigan State's bowl games and the College Football Playoff. The tride-and-true trio also discuss the Spartans' win over the Oakland Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena and look ahead to the sports landscape in 2022!
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marching Band#Top Gun#Rose Bowl#Ohio State Band#Purdue#The Ohio State University#The Ohio State Buckeyes#Buckeyes Now
WolverineDigest

Turns Out, Nico Collins Was Right About Ohio State

Michigan got a massive monkey off its back by beating Ohio State a month ago and set the Wolverines up for a magical finish to the 2021 season. Before that, however, OSU had been running away with the rivalry. The Buckeyes were riding an 8-game winning streak and had won 15 of the last 16 matchups. Earlier this year in March, former Michigan wide receiver Nico Collins was asked about the perceived talent gap between Ohio State and Michigan and his answer sent some waves through the media markets in both Ann Arbor and Columbus.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Ohio State University
Sports
Ohio State Buckeyes
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State basketball: Buckeyes can get a top-three seed

We know that the Ohio State basketball team will be returning to action on Tuesday. It will be the first game in over two weeks that they have played due to COVID issues within the program. They should be pretty darn rested once Tuesday’s game against New Orleans rolls around.
OHIO STATE
landgrantholyland.com

Three blue-chip prospects include Ohio State among top schools

As 2021 inches closer and closer to a conclusion, the Buckeyes were able to cap off their final weekend of the year with a handful of positive news on the recruiting trail as three highly-coveted prospects hold the Buckeyes in high regard. Plus, Ohio State was on the receiving end of a transfer portal addition from a prospect that should be familiar to many Scarlet and Gray football fans.
OHIO STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

31K+
Followers
23K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy