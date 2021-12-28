ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

IRS: Money Made From Selling Drugs, Stolen Property Must Be Reported as Income

By DJ Digital
 1 day ago
Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash

As 2021 draws to a close, there are a couple of small details you should be aware of before preparing your taxes.

There's an image that has been circulating on social media claiming that money obtained in an illegal fashion (i.e. selling drugs) and stolen property must be reported as income on your taxes.

Since it's the internet, we naturally take everything with a grain of salt, but as sus as this may seem, it's actually true.

You can see the actual guideline here on the official IRS website, but what may be just as shocking as the fact that you must let the IRS know about the property you've stolen is the fact that you don't have to report it if you return it before the end of the year.

Naturally, the internet had jokes.

A lot of people took the opportunity to rip on the leadership in our country, pointing out that it would only make criminals more... dishonest (???)

Others felt like the IRS was "normalizing" illegal activity.

In the end, this tweet may actually help to bring the most reasonable explanation to the table.

With that said, if you have any stolen property, the clock is ticking as we count down the final days of 2021 and look forward to the new year.

Twitter

Indy100

IRS asks people to report income from ‘illegal activities’ on tax return and people have questions

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) wants people to report their “illegal activities” and “stolen property” on their tax returns - and people have many questions.On Monday, a screenshot circulated on Twitter that seemed to show an IRS guideline that urged that people report the value of any and all property they have stolen or other illegal activities each year as income, so they can pay tax on it.And guess what - the guideline happens to be real.The IRS Publication 17,  which is available on its website, has a section that addresses it.Here is what the section has to say about it,...
INCOME TAX
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Money Stolen Out Of Her Bank Account

A Hopkinsville woman reported her bank card stolen and money taken out of her account on Skyline Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the woman’s driver’s license, credit cards, bank cards, and insurance cards were taken and her bank card was used to take $1,882 out of her account.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
#Drugs
Power 96

The IRS Expects Criminals To Report This One Thing On Their Income Taxes

I guess I shouldn't be surprised by anything anymore, but a friend of mine recently posted a document from the IRS that had me second-guessing that what I was looking at was real. Well after some online sleuthing, it was confirmed that what I was looking at was indeed a real document from the IRS. The document lists "other sources" of income that may need to be reported on your 2021 taxes, one of those items listed was stolen items, meaning that criminals are expected to input into their taxes the fair market value of the items stolen in 2021 unless they returned them.
INCOME TAX
whopam.com

Local man charged with receiving stolen property from storage unit

A Hopkinsville man is facing a receiving stolen property charge in connection with items stolen from storage units on Madisonville Road. According to the Hopkinsville Police Department report, officers responded to the 2100 block of Madisonville Road around 11:30 p.m. Christmas Day for reports of suspicious subjects. Upon arrival, contact was made with 22-year-old Lucas Lauritson of Hopkinsville and another suspect, who allegedly had bolt cutters in their possession in plain sight. At least one storage unit reportedly had locks that had clearly been cut—Lauritson told officers they were getting into their own unit.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
beavercountyradio.com

Woman Reports Prescription Drugs Stolen From Her Purse in Racoon Twp.

(Racoon Twp., Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to a Racoon Twp. residence along Pa Route 151 for a report of theft. Upon arriving on the scene and investigating Troopers reported that 56-year-old Lisa Waite told them that someone removed prescription medication from her purse sometime between 3:00 PM December 16, 2021 and 6:00 PM December 17, 2021. The drugs that Waite reported stolen were a Klonopin pill and a Ritalin pill.
BEAVER, PA
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
IRS
Sandusky Register

Report: 6 firearms stolen from house

VERMILION TWP. — A house guest allegedly stole six firearms from a Vermilion Township residence while the homeowners were away. Erie County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Risden Road Sunday morning to handle a theft report from a couple who had just returned home from vacation.
VERMILION, OH
chronicle99.com

New Stimulus Check Is Hitting Your Bank Account Soon- Check Who Is Eligible

The Internal Revenue Services commenced the distribution of the 6th round of direct deposits for the multiplied Child Tax Credit withinside the center of December, with active households across the United States realizing that it became the very last batch furnished for with the aid of using the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As.com reports that there’s a probability for a number of the one’s dad and mom to get hold of a few well worth up to $8,000 in 2022. The information is based on the details published on AS dated 23 December 2021.
INCOME TAX
BGR.com

Thousands of new stimulus checks are going out through Dec. 31 – find out who gets one

When it comes to the possibility of issuing new stimulus checks, Congress is in a holding pattern at the moment — and will remain that way at least through early January. That’s thanks to West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin tanking any chance of the Senate passing its version of President Biden’s latest stimulus check bill before the body adjourned for the year a few days ago. But just because Congress hasn’t decided on anything new yet? That doesn’t mean people are shut out of the possibility of new checks completely. Case in point: Just look at what California is doing, with its Golden State Stimulus 2 effort.
INCOME TAX
Republic Monitor

$1,000 Surprise Stimulus Check Will Arrive In Your Mail on December 31

In the last days of December, some Americans will get a $1,000 stimulus check from the federal government. Who Will Receive the $1,000 Surprise Stimulus Check?. In a recently published article in Fingerlake, to qualify for the state of Connecticut’s Back to Employment program, these citizens must have been out of work for at least six months. Through Dec. 31st, the program will be running. The initiative serves as a financial incentive for people who return to work after the pandemic’s onset.
U.S. POLITICS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check is Soon To Hit Your Mail, Here’s How To Qualify

The $1,400 stimulus check is on the way, we’ll go through all you need to know to figure out if you’ll be able to claim it in 2022 and how to do so. You can claim the kid on your 2021 tax return, which will be completed in 2022, under the Recovery Rebate Credit. In Addition those who qualify for an extra payment under the American Rescue Plan will have the credit applied to their return in 2021.
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

Thousands of stimulus checks worth up to $1,100 to be mailed today

THOUSANDS of stimulus checks will land on the doorsteps of qualifying California residents starting today. This begins the final round of Golden State Stimulus II checks worth up to $1,100 each. The stimulus checks are meant to provide relief to low-income households affected by the ongoing Covid pandemic. California Governor...
POLITICS
southgatv.com

Can you identify this person?

ALBANY, GA – The suspect in these photos was involved in criminal damage to property at the BP Food Stores located at 2340 Dawson Road. The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with his identification. Anyone who recognizes this individual and can put a name...
ALBANY, GA
BGR.com

$1,400 stimulus check deadline is days away – see if you get one

The stimulus check-filled year of 2021 is about to come to a close, with just four days before we turn the page on the calendar and the whole picture along these lines changes completely. For now, there will be no more monthly child tax credit payments in 2022. Although, taxpayers will get to claim a stimulus-related tax break when they file their federal tax return as soon as next month. On that score, the IRS is prepping a big mailout of letters that you’ll need to use in order to do so. And the tax agency is also racing to finish a final mailout of a specific kind of stimulus check. It’s called a plus-up payment, and the last ones are going out before the end of this week.
INCOME TAX
99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

