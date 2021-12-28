ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look Out For These Poisonous Spiders In New York

By Brett Alan
 1 day ago
Have you noticed all the spiders out this year? They seem to be everywhere! The good news is that chances are, they aren't poisonous. However, there are a couple in New York...

Lite 98.7

Two Ways You Can Legally Drink Under 21 in New York State

On December 1, 1984, in response to the National Minimum Drinking Age Act, the New York Legislature raised the legal drinking age from 19 to 21. Just two years prior, the minimum age was actually just 18. Since then, the legal age has remained at 21. However, while this may be a bit surprising, but there are still two ways you can technically drink while under 21 in New York.
LIFESTYLE
Lite 98.7

Zoinks! The Mystery Machine Spotted in Walden, New York

What mystery do you think they're on the way to solve? Wrong answers only. Like, woah Scoob. Where are you? If Scooby-Doo isn't in that van then I'm not sure where he is. Is it just me or is the Hudson Valley getting stranger and stranger? There's been some weird things spotted around here. A few months ago an eel was spotted in the woods. A fox with a deer shaped head was seen in a local residents backyard, and a mysterious beam of light was caught on camera on a Hudson Valley highway.
WALDEN, NY
Lite 98.7

One of the Tallest Trees in New York State Comes Crashing to Earth

To experts and historians, it was simply known by a number. A white pine, which was dubbed as tree 103, is believed to be one of, if not, the tallest trees in the entire state. It had been estimated to be 160.4 feet tall. But like everything, nothing lasts forever. It appears that age and the natural elements have caught up with the giant tree that grew in the Adirondack Mountains. What exactly happened?
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

No Open Outdoor Smoking At New York State Fair In 2022

The Great New York State Fair is banning open outdoor smoking on nearly the entire fairgrounds for the 2022 State Fair. Small, designated outdoor smoking areas will be created, with locations for the designated areas yet to be determined. Fair officials say the change is designed to increase the comfort...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

NY’s 12 Smallest Counties and Why You Should Visit Them

These 12 New York State counties rank among the smallest in population for the state. Each is sparsely populated and located in a rural area. Still, each of the dozen counties has a surprise or two waiting for a news visitor to explore. From unique museums, to amazing natural sights, to out-of-the-way tourist destinations, each is worthy of a days visit from you.
POLITICS
Lite 98.7

One New Yorker Set For Chance Of A Lifetime On New Food Network Show

For many chefs, just getting on Food Network is a chance to boost their career. This chance for one New Yorker potentially could do a whole lot more. The New Yorker we're mentioning is Phillip Tomasso, who already has a pretty incredible story if he were never to make it to a competition show on the Food Network. Tomasso actually owns a restaurant that used to be owned by a former contestant on the Food Network. That certainly helped him out a little getting a pretty big opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

If You See This Bug In New York State, You’re Asked to Report It [PHOTOS]

It's winter in New York State, but you know the warmer weather will be here before you know it. There's something to keep in mind when June and July rolls around. With the humid and rainy weather, that usually means bugs are even worse than they normally are and that's the case for my yard. I've seen so many gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and spiders the last few weeks, although I'm perfectly fine with the spiders since they help keep the pest population down.
ANIMALS
Lite 98.7

12 Incredible Upstate Statues That Will Inspire You

There are hundreds of statues across Upstate New York. Most of them tell great stories about dramatic footnotes to our region's past history. Here is a list of 12 statues, from the Hudson Valley to far western New York, that will inspire you with their incredible back stories. If you come upon any of these in your travels we encourage you to stop for a moment and absorb the history of the statue in front of you. These are all great.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

3 Movies Made In Central NY From 2021 That Are Absolutely Must See

One of these movies even has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a high accomplishment for any movie. Have you seen these?. 2021 is drawing to a close and what a year it has been. We started the year with the pandemic still going on in the world, that aspect hasn't changed. One thing that has changed is the world seeing the addition of a few movies filmed right here in Central New York. These 3 are must-see movies for one major reason, they are unforgettable.
MOVIES
Lite 98.7

5 Delicious and Affordable Dinner Spots In Herkimer, NY

Herkimer, NY, Exit 30 on the New York State Thruway, located between Utica and Little Falls is home to a handful of delish, friendly, and appetizing dinner options. With the help of Yelp.com we were able to narrow down a condensed list to help you find what to do for dinner if you aren't in the mood to cook, and in these days, who really is?
HERKIMER, NY
Lite 98.7

Amazon Is Letting You Return Your Gifts/Packages Really Late This Year

This is simply a good reminder now that Christmas is over with. Earlier in the year, Amazon had announced that they will be extending their return date deadlines this holiday season. For the second year in a row, you can return anything that you bought after October 1, 2021 by the end of JANUARY 2022. It is important to note that the deadline has been extended, but WHAT you can actually return, has not changed.
INTERNET
Lite 98.7

18 of Best Central New York Elf on the Shelf Shots This Holiday Season

That little Elf on the Shelf can be naughty and nice. Central New Yorkers have gotten creative this holiday season. See the best Christmas shots this year. As if shopping for the perfect present, picking out a proper tree, baking batch after batch of cookies, planning Christmas dinner, and opening your home to friends and family wasn't stressful enough during the holidays. Parents with young children have to come up with creative Elf on the Shelf ideas too. Not just one creative idea either. One for every day!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

By Far The Best Rest Stop In All Of New York

If you are taking a road trip over the next few days or the start of 2022, there are some great places to stop and stretch your legs around Western New York. But on a trip back from New York City to Buffalo, my wife and I found what I think is the cleanest and most picturesque rest stop in New York State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lite 98.7

Breakfast Club in Syracuse Generously Gives Diner Staff $1,400 Tip

A breakfast club in Syracuse is leaving something a little extra for Central New York servers this Christmas. The Breakfast Club Syracuse was started when Bud Loura decided to organize some of his friends to get together for breakfast and make a difference in the lives of a stranger. 16 people gathered for breakfast at The Market Diner in Syracuse, New York. Each one had $100 and after the bill was paid, the rest went to the servers for a tip. "We were able to give them $1,400," the Breakfast Club said.
SYRACUSE, NY
