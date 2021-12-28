Look Out For These Poisonous Spiders In New York

It's winter in New York State, but you know the warmer weather will be here before you know it. There's something to keep in mind when June and July rolls around. With the humid and rainy weather, that usually means bugs are even worse than they normally are and that's the case for my yard. I've seen so many gnats, fruit flies, mosquitos, and spiders the last few weeks, although I'm perfectly fine with the spiders since they help keep the pest population down.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO