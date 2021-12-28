ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

David Byrne Plans Unplugged ‘American Utopia’ Due to COVID Cases

By Ryan Reed
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

David Byrne has temporarily reimagined his ongoing Broadway show as American Utopia: Unchained due to “several” positive COVID-19 tests within his band and crew. The revised “unplugged” set — featuring songs from Talking Heads, his solo catalog and American Utopia — will run for six performances at New York City’s St....

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases

Many Broadway shows announced plans this week to cancel performances following COVID-19 cases among cast or crew members. Driving the news: The cancellations come as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are rising across the country as the Omicron variant gains a bigger foothold in the U.S. New York is bracing...
THEATER & DANCE
enstarz.com

"Making Lemonade out of Covid Lemons!" David Byrne Announces Special 'Unplugged and Unchained' Adaptation of Broadway Show in Light of the Pandemic!

As the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, Broadway shows are feeling the heat. Within the past twenty-four hours, the hit musical Six extended it's dark period into the beginning of January, keeping it firmly on the ever-growing list of shows burnt by this new variant. This list also includes Tony...
PUBLIC HEALTH
liveforlivemusic.com

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia: Unchained’ Performance Features Rare Songs, Modified Setlist [Videos]

David Byrne brought his modified, “Unchained” version of the American Utopia Broadway show to St. James Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night for the first of six showings. Byrne announced the temporary American Utopia: Unchained performances on Monday after several members of the company, band, and crew tested positive for COVID-19.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
spectrumnews1.com

American Film Institute postpones awards gathering due to COVID

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The 2021 American Film Institute Awards gathering fell victim Monday to growing concerns about a surge in COVID-19 infections, with the organization announcing an indefinite postponement of the event. "The goal of AFI Awards is to bring together the creative community at a private event founded...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
albuquerqueexpress.com

AFI awards delayed due to surge in COVID cases

Washington [US], December 21 (ANI): For the second year in a row, the AFI Awards luncheon, a major stop on the film and TV awards circuit, has been impacted by a surge in COVID cases. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the event, at which AFI's picks for the year's 10...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Joe Rogan Reschedules Sold-Out Vancouver Show Due To Covid Vaccine Mandates

Joe Rogan’s sold-out Vancouver show, scheduled for April 20, will not be happening. Rogan has rescheduled the show for October 24, according to his Facebook page, because of Covid vaccine mandates in Canada. In a December 24 episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan speculated that the April 20 show was likely to be canceled because of proof of vaccination requirements in British Columbia. The Canadian province requires proof of vaccination for some travel and for access to some events, services and businesses, including Rogers Arena, where Rogan’s show was set to take place. “I should probably say this because...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Utopia#Musical Theater#Unplugged#American Utopia Due#St James Theatre#Instagram#Cdc
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Willow review – youngest of the all-star Smiths comes into her own

In the four years since Willow Smith last performed live in the UK, the 21-year-old has been through multiple artistic transformations. On 2017’s The 1st, she was a raw singer-songwriter in the vein of Tracy Chapman or Fiona Apple; her eponymous 2019 album ventured into psychedelic soul. With this year’s pop-punk-influenced Lately I Feel Everything, it feels as though Willow has found her final form as a Black alt poster girl for Gen Z. (Her mum, Jada Pinkett Smith, previously fronted the nu metal band Wicked Wisdom.)
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TODAY.com

In memoriam: Remembering the celebrities we lost in 2021

We're about to welcome a new year, but before we do, it’s time to say goodbye to 2021 — and to the actors, musicians, filmmakers and other pop culture icons we lost. They inspired us, entertained us and their impact will never be forgotten. Ed Asner 1929 –...
MUSIC
talentrecap.com

‘Walk The Line’ Judge Craig David Drops New Single “Who You Are”

Walk the Line judge Craig David dropped his latest single “Who You Are” today just in time for the show’s season finale. David teamed up with British singer-songwriter MNEK for the uptempo single. The new song shares a message for people to live authentically and be themselves in a world that tells them to be someone else.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Halle Bailey from Chloe x Halle cover Radiohead’s ‘Creep’

Halle Bailey, one half of American sister singer-songwriter duo Chloe x Halle, has shared an intricate cover of Radiohead’s ‘Creep’. The singer-songwriter took to social media on Wednesday (December 22) to share the cover, which was originally uploaded onto her TikTok account. “My version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out!,” Bailey said.
CELEBRITIES
openculture.com

Rick Rubin: The Invisibility of Hip Hop’s Greatest Producer

New York-born, L.A.-based record producer Rick Rubin started his musical career as a guitarist, first in a short-lived high school band, then in the punk band Hose, touring the country with 80s hardcore stalwarts like Hüsker Dü and the Meat Puppets. It was an auspicious beginning for the major producer Rubin would become in later years, behind albums by Weezer, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Slayer, Danzig, Metallica… the list goes on. Not all of his work has been beloved, but hardly any of it has been ignored. Rubin’s won 9 Grammy awards since 1998, including one this year for the Strokes’ The New Abnormal and one in 2009 for Producer of the Year; in 2007 he appeared on the cover of The New York Times Magazine, covered in a white blanket and signature flowing beard, meditating over the headline “Can Rick Rubin Save the Music Business?”
HIP HOP
Variety

Charli XCX Exits ‘Saturday Night Live’ Musical Performance Hours Ahead of Airtime Due to ‘Limited Crew’ Caused by Omicron Spike

Charli XCX will no longer perform on tonight’s holiday episode of “Saturday Night Live” due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in New York City and NBC’s decision to limit the number of crew members working at 30 Rock’s Stage 8H. The musician made the announcement this evening, just hours before the show was set to broadcast. “Hi everyone, due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of ‘SNL’ my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead,” Charli XCX wrote on Instagram. “I am devastated and heartbroken. Myself, Caroline, Christine and all our crews and...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dies at 58

Award-winning Canadian filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee has died at age 58, his publicist announced, shocking the industry and admirers who hailed him on Monday as a creative force. Vallee took on compelling projects in multiple genres, from his work on "Dallas Buyers Club," an unflinching look at the AIDS crisis, to the small-screen HBO adaptation of "Big Little Lies," and was widely acknowledged as an exceptional talent. "Rest In Peace, Jean-Marc Vallee. The world is far less interesting without you in it," his publicists Hive Communication Collective wrote late Sunday on Instagram. Offering condolences to the director's friends and family on behalf of Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Vallee's "passion for filmmaking and storytelling was unmatched -- so too was his talent."
MOVIES
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
605
Followers
2K+
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy