Federal authorities are asking television stations in upstate New York to keep an eye out for mysterious letters they might receive from a creepy character calling themselves the 'Chinese Zodiac Killer.' The unsettling request reportedly came about this past Wednesday when the FBI's field office in Albany indicated that they are investigating a series of such missives which have been sent to media outlets in the area. Alas, details surrounding the case are scant at best, since the agency says that it is an ongoing matter, but one assumes that the messages being sent to the TV stations are not simply letters to Santa Claus.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO