Beloit upholds prohibition on alcohol

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
 19 hours ago
BELOIT – Village residents won't be toasting the new year with a legal drink.

Council members did not lift the village's ban on alcohol possession during a meeting Monday. After a 2-2 split, Mayor Eric Augustein cast the tie-breaking vote to keep Beloit dry.

Beloit, a rural community of about 900 residents located in southwestern Mahoning County, has an ordinance dating back to 1929 that prohibits the possession of alcohol within village limits.

The ordinance states that anyone found in possession of booze will be fined between $100 and $500 for their first offense and between $200 and $500 for their second offense.

Several months ago, Councilwoman Deb Gabrelcik proposed repealing the Prohibition-era ordinance. Beloit doesn't enforce the alcohol ban, she said, and many residents do not know it exists.

Gabrelcik and Councilwoman Laura Schaeffer voted in favor of repealing the ordinance, while Councilman Matt Hutton and Councilwoman Sherry Augustein voted against it.

Members Ronald Armitage and Josh Scott were absent from Monday's meeting.

Gabrelcik said she was "shocked" by the vote result. She said she asked the other council members if they had any concerns about repealing the ordinance when she proposed the idea and did not receive any opposition.

"For (an ordinance) like that, we have to read it three times," she said. "So two months prior, the ordinance was read out loud and it was unanimously voted to repeal it. No one even blinked an eye."

It is unclear why members of Council voted against repealing the ordinance.

Hutton declined a request for comment.

Eric and Sherry Augustein did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

